“This has been one long nightmare with continuous slaps in the face,” Dena Nordstrom tells The Chronicle in responding to the current court outcome involving murder and a Rainier teen charged in the case.
Nordstrom’s daughter suffered serious injuries in the incident.
The incident
The juvenile, Kyle Snook, faced murder charges after he allegedly drove through a gathering at the Hunt Creek rock pit in Clatsop County, killing one person and injuring others.
On July 25, at approximately 4 a.m. Clatsop County deputies were called to the rock pit, east of Nicolai Mountain off Highway 30, for a report of a hit and run. Deputies investigating the incident learned that a large gathering had occurred at the rock pit and Snook left the area after allegedly driving his vehicle through a crowd of people.
Three people in the crowd received serious injuries from being hit by the vehicle. Robert Betschart, of Rainier, died as a result of his injuries, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
Snook was later arrested in Rainier by members of the Clatsop County Major Crimes Team.
Snook faced charges of murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, five counts of felony vehicular assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was held at the Cowlitz Detention Facility because Clatsop County does not have a juvenile detention center.
Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown had requested that the case be moved to adult court. But following a hearing in mid February, Clatsop County Judge Dawn McIntosh denied the motion.
Brown also expressed disappointment about the current sentencing law involving juveniles and the judge’s order not to move the murder case to adult court.
“We fought like hell to get him remanded to adult court,” Brown told The Chronicle. The law has totally changed the lay of the land. This is not our choice. This is the way it is. I feel so bad for the victims.”
Under Oregon’s Measure 11 law, Brown said prosecutors were able to indict juveniles directly into adult court but under a state legislative approved wavier juveniles who commit such violent acts of crimes and who remain in juvenile court custody are likely not to receive the harsher sentencing that they might if they were convicted in adult court.
“As it stands, he (Snook) has less then a seven year sentence and they can parole him,” Brown said. “He’s basically done with the system at age 25.”
Families reaction
“Because of this new law, my brother’s murderer and the man who assaulted these others was sentenced only in juvenile court, due to the fact he was 2.5 months shy of his 18th birthday,” Kristin Schumacher said. “As it was explained to us, because he is being charged as a juvenile now, the max sentence is till his 25th birthday. However, if the detention facility deems that he is rehabilitated, they can decide to let him out whenever they see fit. He can be out in a year.”
According to the Oregon Youth Authority (OYA), if the youth remains in the juvenile system, they would still be held accountable and face penalties, just with differences in where the youth can be placed while in OYA custody, and a difference in how long they can stay in custody.
A sentencing hearing date of March 29 is set for Snook, who remains in the OYA custody. According to Nordstrom, Snook is pleading to manslaughter, assault 2, and three counts of assault 3 and DUI.
“This is outrageous, Robert is dead and my daughter will never walk normal again,” Nordstrom said. This law was made with only the juveniles in mind, with no thought of the victims and their families. This new law is supposed to fairer, help reduce victimization and increase positive outcome. This law basically is saying if you commit murder and your under 18 its OK because you don’t know any better.”
Nordstrom describes the juvenile justice system as “a giant pendulum swinging either hard right or left” and Oregon lawmakers need to find a middle ground.
“If you commit murder/manslaughter you should be judged
by a jury not a judge, you get no waiver or remand hearing, you should have to stay in OYA until you turn 25, with no stepping down,” she said. “This law should have been brought before the voters, not Kate Brown.”
Nordstrom said the case should be a wake up call for everyone.
“No one wins in this case,” she said. “A young man is dead, (Robert Betschart), Kalee Nordstrom will never have the active life she wanted because of her injuries, the emotional and psychological toil it has taken on the victims families will never go away. Our justice system has failed for Robert who can not speak for himself and all the other victims out there this new measure has impacted. I just hope that no other family has to go through this nightmare.”
Nordstrom said she and Kristin Schumacher, the sister of Robert Betschart, want to raise awareness so that the current juvenile offender sentencing law can be rewritten fairly for both victims and juvenile offenders.
“We are wanting justice. We are wanting more accountability,” Nordstrom said.
Law adjustment proposed
The Oregon District Attorneys Association (ODAA) is lobbying for state legislation to adjust the sentencing law.
According to the ODAA, in 2019, Senate Bill 1008 made sweeping changes to the way Oregon’s criminal justice system prosecutes violent crimes committed by juveniles.
The ODAA is supporting Senate Bill 215, which the association says makes needed clarifications to the “wavier” process and ensures victims and their families have the information about their cases:
- Ensures victims are protected and that waiver is possible when the facts warrant it.
- Ensures case information is made available to victims while protecting the privacy of the juvenile-defendant.
The ODAA has issued a full statement concerning the need to adjust the way the criminal justice system prosecutes violent crimes committed by juveniles.
Read that full statement attached to this story.
