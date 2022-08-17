A former Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) firefighter and his twin brother have died in a small plane crash in Idaho.

Remembering

Daniel Harro and his brother died in a plane crash in Idaho. Harro was a former Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District firefighter.

Daniel Harro was a member of the Bend Fire Department.

Officials announced that Harro and his brother Mark were returning from a camping trip when the crash occurred Monday, Aug. 15.

