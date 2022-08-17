A former Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) firefighter and his twin brother have died in a small plane crash in Idaho.
Daniel Harro was a member of the Bend Fire Department.
Officials announced that Harro and his brother Mark were returning from a camping trip when the crash occurred Monday, Aug. 15.
"We are devastated to hear about the tragic loss of Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother" a SRFPD Facebook statement states. "Our hearts and thoughts go out to Dan’s family and our brothers and sisters at Bend Fire & Rescue."
Harro started his career at Scappoose Fire District in 2007 until he left for the Bend area in 2014.
"With the size of our small family fire agency, many of our members worked with Daniel and are grieving the loss of a great friend, companion, and inspirational spirit," the SRFPD statement reads. "Daniel will always be remembered for his positive attitude, how well he treated his coworkers, our volunteers, his patients, and the community. His prolific practical jokes continue to be revered by all. Please keep his family and fellow firefighters in your thoughts."
The cause of the plane crash was under investigation as of Tuesday, Aug. 16.
