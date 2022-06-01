The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
May 17
Police arrested a 53-year-old male and a 53-year-old female on Burglary I Residence, Criminal Trespass I and Theft II-Other at the 600 block of Columbia River Highway.
May 18
Police arrested an 38-year-old subject on Harassment-Offensive Physical Contact, Burglary I Residence, Strangulation-Misdemeanor, Probation Violation at the 300 bloock of N 16th Street.
Police arrested a 55-year-old male on DUI-Alcohol and Driving While Suspended near S 4th Street.
Police responded to a death investigation near the 35000 block of Roberts Lane.
Police responded to a Larc-Stolen from yard report at the 300 block of N 2nd Street.
May 20
Police arrested a 43-year-old female for DUII-Intoxicants, Reckless Driving, Refusal of Breath Test near N 5th Street and Cowlitz Street.
May 22
Police arrested a 25-year-old subject at the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard on a Fugitive Warrant.
May 23
Police arrested a 42-year-old male near S Columbia River Highway and McBride Street for Attempt to Elude, Escape III, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass.
Police responded to UUMV Theft from Vehicle at the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
Police arrested a 26-year-old female on a Fugitive Warrant at the 100 block of 13th Street.
May 25
Police arrested a 23-year-old subject on a Fugitive Warrant at the 400 block of 16th Street.
May 26
Police arrested a 55-year-old male at the 200 block of Strand Street for a Fugitive Warrant.
