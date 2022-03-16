The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
March 3
Police responded to a death investigation in the 2000 block of Gable Road.
March 4
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Gable Road.
Police cited and released a 42-year-old subject on a fugitive warrant in the 2000 block of Oregon Street.
Police responded to a burglary call in the 300 block of 16th Street.
Police cited and released a 55-year-old male on a fugitive warrant in the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
March 5
Police arrested a 31-year-old male on criminal mischief II and criminal trespass II in the 200 block of S 1st Street.
Rainier Police
Feb. 10
An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 30 near Rockcrest. One driver was cited for driving uninsured.
Feb. 11
A wallet was taken from a customer while they were at a local business.
Feb. 16
A vehicle in the parking lot of Grocery Outlet was vandalized.
A concerned citizen called in an argument between a man and a woman. Officers discovered that the male was in violation of a no contact order. He was taken into custody without incident.
An officer responded to a single vehicle, non-injury accident.
Feb. 17
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The disturbance was verbal in nature and peace was restored.
An unknown suspect attempted to cut a catalytic converter off a vehicle parked on West 7th Street.
A license plate was taken from a vehicle parked on West C Street.
Feb. 18
A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.
Several items were taken from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Feb. 21
A 56-year-old Rainier resident was issued a criminal citation for trespass after choosing to ignore an eviction notice.
Feb. 24
A 31-year-old Longview resident was taken into custody on an outstanding Cowlitz County warrant.
Feb. 28
A citizen on Old Rainier Road reported mail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.