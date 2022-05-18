The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
April 29
Police responded to a violation of a restraining order at the 2300 block of Columbia Boulevard.
April 30
Police arrested a 32-year-old subject on DUII-Alcohol at the 400 block of Columbia River Highway.
May 3
Police responded to a death investigation in the 400 block of 11th Street.
Police developed probable cause to arrest a male subject on Driving While Suspended.
May 6
Police cited and released a 31-year-old male on Driving While Suspended near Pittsburg Road.
May 7
Police criminally charged a 27-year-old male on Driving While Suspended at the 100 block of Columbia River Highway.
Police arrested a 46-year-old male on DUII-Alcohol near Columbia Boulevard and Columbia River Highway.
May 9
Police arrested a 55-year-old subject on Offensive Littering at the 2000 block of Gable Road.
May 10
Police arrested a 32-year-old male on a Fugitive Warrant, Reckless Endangering, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct II near Old Portland Road and Bennett Road.
May 11
Police responded to an injury traffic crash at the 400 block of Columbia River Highway.
May 12
Police arrested a 30-year-old subject on a Fugitive Warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.