The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
Sept. 27
• Police arrested a 45-year-old man on a warrant at the 100 block of May Street.
Sept. 29
• Police arrested a 57-year-old female on simple assault near St. Helens Street and S. 1st Street.
• Police arrested a 24-year-old individual on larc-shoplifting at the 2000 block of Gable Road.
Oct. 2
• Police arrested a 46-year-old male on a fugitive warrant near 18th Street and Tualatin Street.
Oct. 5
• Police responded to larc-other theft of boat near the 200 block of St. Helens Street.
• Police arrested a 25-year-old female on a fugitive warrant at the 100 block of S. 13th Street.
Oct. 6
• Police responded to larc-bicycles at the 700 block of Matzen Street.
Scappoose Police
Sept. 9
• Police responded to the report of a theft in the 52000 block of NE 1st Street. The victim reported that an unknown suspect broke into the toolbox in her vehicle and stole an assortment of tools. This case is suspended due to a lack of leads.
• Police were dispatched to the report of a damaged vehicle near the intersection of W Lane Rd.and NE Porter Lane. It was reported that one of the tires on the vehicle had been cut in the side wall. This case is suspended due to a lack of leads.
• Police took report of a minor motor vehicle accident in the 33000 block of SW Adam Court. It was reported the driver hit a parked car and caused minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Sept. 10
• Police were dispatched to a DUII crash near the intersection of Crown Zellerbach Road and NE 2nd Street. Following the investigation, A 52-year-old male from Scappoose was taken into custody for recklessly endangering another x 3, disorderly conduct II, reckless driving and DUII. He was transported and lodged in jail.
Sept. 11
• Police responded to the report of a theft at Fred Meyer. It was reported that the suspect was in the loss prevention office. Following the investigation, A 29-year-old Scappoose resident was cited and released on the charge of Theft II.
Sept. 15
• Police were dispatched to the report of a trespasser in the 51000 block of SW Old Portland Road. It was reported that a subject was sleeping near the fence line of the property. Following the investigation, A 41-year-old houseless man was cited and released for Trespass II.
Sept. 17
• While attempting to make a traffic stop, a vehicle fled the scene from police. Following a short pursuit,the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Siercks Road and Pisgah Home Road. Following the investigation, a 40-year-old St. Helens man was taken into custody on two outstanding felony warrants and additional charges of reckless driving, eluding a police fficer and DWS-misdemeanor. The man was transported to jail where he was lodged on his charges. His passenger in the vehicle reported no injuries due to the crash and was released at the scene.
Rainier Police
Sept. 9
• A parked truck and trailer rolled down the hill and crashed in to the side of the fire department. The building was damaged, but the truck was relatively unscathed.
Sept. 12
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 30 near West 3rd. No citations were issued.
• An unknown subject damaged building. Nothing appeared to be missing from the location.
• Officers responded to a disturbance at the marina. Peace was restored.
• A catalytic converter was reported as stolen from a vehicle parked on East A Street.
Sept. 14
• An officer responded to a business alarm. The building was found to be secure.
An officer assisted parties exchange information after a minor traffic accident.
Sept. 16
• A local business reported that a subject attempted to pay for gas with a counterfeit twenty dollar bill.
Sept. 18
• A vehicle that had been reported as stolen from Scappoose was recovered. The owner came to retrieve his property.
• After a residential disturbance, one of the occupants was trespassed from the premises. Peace was restored.
Sept. 20
• Officers responded to a silent business alarm. The cleaning staff accidentally activated the alarm.
Sept. 21
• Several items were taken from a vehicle parked on East Norwood Street.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 17
• Just before 2 p.m. Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a lane violation. During the course of the traffic stop it was determined the driver was suspended, uninsured and the driver had an open container of alcohol. The driver was not impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree. The vehicle was towed by Grumpys as a hazard and was blocking access to a residence
Sept. 18
• At approximately 12:03 p.m. Oregon State Police assisted the Scappoose Police Department with a DUII crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway off of Highway 30. The Oregon State Police provided traffic control until power lines were repaired. OSP also provided coverage in Scappoose while their officer had to follow the driver to the hospital in Portland.
Sept. 19
• At approximately 1:20 p.m. OSP Troopers were advised of a group of vehicles driving recklessly on Highway 30 near milepost 36. Associated vehicles were located and stopped by OSP and St. Helens PD in the St. Helens and Warren Oregon area. All parties were interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.
Sept. 10
• At about 10:35 a.m. The Oregon State Police assisted the Scappoose Police Department with a traffic crash turned fight in progress in the area of NE 2nd Street and Crown Zellerbach Road in Scappoose, Oregon. OSP assisted by interviewing witnesses to the traffic crash and physical confrontation that ensued. SPD arrested the suspect for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering and Disorderly Conduct 2.
Sept. 11
• At about 3:26 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to assist Columbia City Police with an intoxicated driver. The driver was displaying indicators of impairment and was asked to perform sobriety tests. The driver later denied consent to compete testing and was subsequently arrested for DUII. The driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail. A search warrant was obtained and two vials of blood was seized as evidence. The driver was cited and released for DUII. The vehicle was driven from the scene by the driver’s wife.
Sept. 29
• At about 3:53 p.m. An Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish sampler contacted an angler at Scappoose Bay after returning from salmon angling on the Columbia River. The angler had caught and retained a Steelhead. Steelhead retention is currently closed due to poor returns. A state trooper was contacted to investigate. The angler was cited. The Steelhead was seized and donated to the Scappoose Senior Center.
Sept. 30
• At about 7:09 a.m. Oregon State Police assisted the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) with a suicidal subject in the 500 block of S. Columbia River Highway. The subject had called 9-1-1 to report he had stabbed himself multiple times in his stomach area. The subject was unable to come to the door due to his injuries. SHPD forced entry into the hotel room, secured the scene and rendered medical aid. Subject was transported by medics to the hospital.
• At about 3:35 p.m. OSP Troopers stopped a silver Mustang for observed violations. An investigation resulted in the arrest of the adult male passenger for unlawful possession of a firearm as well as the arrest of the adult female passenger for probation violation. Both subjects were taken to the Columbia County Jail. The vehicle was legally parked at the scene.
Oct. 1
• At about 8:24 p.m. An OSP trooper was dispatched to a driving complaint reported westbound in Columbia County. The caller reported a vehicle traveling west and passing other motorists in a reckless manner. En route to the reported location the trooper was informed there was a possible motor vehicle crash near mile post 68 associated with the driving complaint.The trooper responded to the location, contacted several witnesses and the suspect. Witnesses reported the suspect passing multiple motor vehicles in a reckless manner and striking another vehicle to avoid oncoming traffic. The suspect was cited and released for reckless driving.
Oct. 2
• At about 3:59 p.m. Troopers conducted an investigation on a traffic crash for the Rainier Police Department. It was found that a bicycle rider had crashed into a Rainier Police car on Highway 30 near mile post 48.5 at a slow speed. No injuries to the officer or citizen were sustained.
Oct. 3
• At approximately 10:21 a.m. OSP Troopers responded to a single vehicle roll over crash near milepost 11 on Highway 47. The vehicle lost control due to the wet highway and went off the southbound shoulder and rolled over. There were no injuries and the vehicle was driven from the scene
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports were immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.