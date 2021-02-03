The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 24
• Police investigated a cold theft in the 100 block of Wonderly Drive.
• A 51-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle near the 2200 block Gable Road.
Jan. 25
• Police investigated a theft of a catalytic converter in the 300 block of St. Helens Street.
• A 60-year-old was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the St. Helens Municipal Court in the 100 block of McMichael Street.
Jan. 26
• Police attempted to stop a gray 2011 Ford Fusion at the intersection of Tualatin and S 18th streets. The driver of the vehicle fled and has eluded police.
• Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of S 12th Street.
• A 39-year-old was arrested for an outstanding St. Helens Municipal Court warrant.
• Police investigated the report of a stolen vehicle from the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.
Jan. 27
• Police investigated a child neglect case in the 400 block of S Columbia River Highway.
• A report of cold theft was made in the 700 block block of Matzen Street.
A 52-year-old was arrested on an authority/post-prison no bail warrant near the intersection of Tualatin and S 18th streets.
Jan. 28
• Police took a report of a violation of restraining order in the 700 block of Wyeth Street.
Jan. 29
• Police responded to investigate a non-injury traffic crash in the 300 block of S11th Street.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 27
• Oregon State Police receiving a cold menacing complaint with a firearm on Coal Creek Road in Scappoose. Both parties involved were interviewed via telephone and the case is being forwarded to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
Jan. 28
• A vehicle left the roadway near milepost four on Highway 47 and Oregon State Police, the department of transportation and a local towing company responded. The tow truck was able to get the vehicle back on the roadway and the driver was able to drive away without damage. The highway was closed for approximately 10 minutes,
• At around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Fourth St. near the St. Helens water treatment plant. The vehicle was located and the driver was passed out behind the wheel. Once awake, the driver displayed indicators on impairment and consented to a field sobriety test where more signs of impairment were noticed. The driver, a 55-year-old St. Helens woman was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and submitted a breath test. She had a blood alcohol concentration of .15% and was booked and released at Columbia County Jail.
Jan. 29
• A woman reported that she was the victim of indecent exposure near Collins Beach on Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. Collins Beach is clothing optional. The woman gave a vague description of the suspect but refused to identify herself.
• At 4 p.m., the Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a blue van pulling a trailer near Maple and Madison streets in Vernonia for lighting and license plate violations. During the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver— a 58-year-old Eugene man— was suspended misdemeanor level and a habitual offender and was subsequently arrested. The passenger took possession of the vehicle and the driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail where he was booked and released.
Rainier Police Department
Jan. 13
• An officer assisted a disabled motorist.
• Officers responded to a residential alarm. The home was found to be secure.
• An officer checked the welfare of a reportedly suspicious person. The gentleman was cleaning out the down spouts to some gutters and praying.
Jan. 14
• A caller wanted to report that a neighboring dog was a habitual barker. The reporting party just wanted to vent and said they would call if the situation continued.
Jan. 16
• Drugs were found in a business bathroom. They were turned in for disposal.
Jan. 17
• A bicycle was turned in as found property. Please call to identify if you believe it may be yours.
Jan. 18
• A hitch was stolen from a vehicle parked at the boat launch.
Jan. 21
• An officer responded to a three-vehicle, non-injury accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. A tire and wheel became separated from the suspect vehicle. A lug nut hit the windshield of the first victim vehicle and the tire hit a secondary victim vehicle.
• A 24-year-old was taken in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
See attached.
