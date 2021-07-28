The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
July 14
Police responded to 2200 block of Gable Road on a report of a violation of restraining order.
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 35000 block of Helens Way. Following an investigation police arrested a male suspect for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
July 15
Police investigated a telephonic harassment in the 500 block of N 10th Street.
July 16
Police arrested a 39-year-old individual near the intersection of Emerald Loop and Fairfield Court for theft II, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Police responded to the 500 block of Columbia River Highway on a report of an assault.
July 17
A 44-year-old male was cited and released for an active warrant at the intersection of Columbia River Highway and Wyeth Street.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the intersection of Wyeth Street and N 7th Street.
July 19
A 35-year-old male was arrested for burglary II, criminal trespass II and theft II near the intersection of S 14th Street and Tualatin Street.
A 63-old-individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 59000 block of Isabella Lane.
July 20
A 33-old male was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver following a traffic accident in the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard. The male was also cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Scappoose Police
July 15
While assisting an outside agency near the intersection of Columbia River Highway and Johnson’s Landing Road, a two-vehicle accident occurred nearby. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
July 17
Police were dispatched to the report of a domestic in the 52000 block of SE 3rd Street. Following the investigation, A 37-year-old male from Clackamas was taken into custody for Assault IVDV, Harassment DV and Criminal Mischief II. The male was transported to the jail where he was lodged on his charges.
July 20
Police responded to the report of a disturbance in the 52000 block of SW 3rd Street. It was reported that a verbal argument was taking place between a male and a female. During the investigation, police determined that no crime had been committed and the subjects decided to separate for the evening.
Police assisted the Columbia County Community Corrections with an arrest and confiscation of evidence in the 51000 block of SW Creekview Place.
July 21
Police responded to Dairy Queen to the report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was received through the drive-thru. The counterfeit bill was turned over to police who placed it in evidence. This case is closed until further suspect information is obtained.
July 23
Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on SW Havlik Drive. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
