The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
Feb. 4
• Police arrested a 27-yer-old male in the 700 block of S Columbia River Highway for DUII, tampering with evidence and theft III.
• Police cited and released a 37-year-old man near Kaster Road and Old Portland Road for driving while suspended.
Feb. 5
• Police responded to a traffic crash in the 500 block of S Columbia River Highway.
Feb. 6
• Police responded to the area in the 200 block of Brayden Street following a report of an unknown individual stealing four large trash bags filled with empty cans from a secured area.
Feb. 9
• Police responded to a report of vandalism and property damaged at the 500 block of Milton Way.
• Police responded to an agency assist at in the 900 block of Port Avenue.
Feb. 11
• Officers responded to the 50000 block of Whitetail Avenue to a report of property stolen and damage.
Feb. 12
• Police arrested an individual at the 700 block of N Columbia River Highway for DUII-intoxicants, attempting to elude while driving a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving while suspended or revoked, and reckless endangering another person.
Feb. 13
• Police responded to a death investigation in the 400 block of 17th Street.
Feb. 14
• Officers responded to a report of vandalism at the 500 block of Milton Way.
• Police cited and released a 42-year-old individual in the 400 block of N 11th Street for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
Feb. 15
• Police arrested a 24-year-old subject near Pittsburg Road and N Columbia River Highway for a fugitive warrant, elude/attempting to elude – felony and driving while suspended.
• Police cited and released a 30-yeat-old subject in the 700 block of S Columbia River Highway for disorderly conduct.
Feb. 16
• Police arrested a 39-year-old subject in the 90 block of Shore Drive for simple assault.
