The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Scappoose Police
Jan. 31
• Police responded to a call of vandalism near SE Sixth St. It was reported that a community mailbox has been damaged. This case is pending further suspect information.
Feb. 1
• Police assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect from a previous incident in Deer Island. It was reported the suspect had fired a gun at the victim and then fled the scene. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect was later taken into custody by the sheriff’s office for further investigation.
Feb. 2
• Police responded to the report of a theft in the 52000 block of NE Second St. It was reported that a catalytic converter had been taken off a service vehicle. The suspects had cut the fence and entered the secure property taking the vehicle part. This case is pending further suspect information.
Feb. 4
• Police were dispatched to a residence in the 52000 block of NE First St., for a juvenile was in possession of a controlled substance. The juvenile was taken into custody by the Columbia County Juvenile Department.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 9
• Troopers responded to a single vehicle non-injury roll over crash on Highway 47 near milepost 3.5. The driver admitted to driving too fast and leaving the roadway. The vehicle rolled over onto its top into a ditch. The vehicle sustained major damage and was towed due to damage.
Feb. 10
• At approximately 5:30 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on Highway 30. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was then placed under arrest for DUII, reckless driving and driving while suspended— misdemeanor. The driver provided a breath sample which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.18% The driver was cited and released and the vehicle was towed incident to arrest.
• Troopers assisted the Columbia County Sheriffs Office with a juvenile walking in the highway near milepost 61 on Highway 30 just before 8 p.m. The juvenile attempted to assault a police officer and was detained. CCSO transported the juvenile to the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center.
