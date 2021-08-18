The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 7
• At approximately 10:16 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a cardiac arrest call at 1990 6th Street in Columbia City. OSP Troopers performed CPR until St. Helens Police arrived with an automatic external defibrillator (AED). The AED was deployed and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took over the death investigation.
Aug. 8
• At approximately 4:19 a.m. OSP Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash near milepost 41 on Highway 30. The vehicle had struck the westbound guard rail before going off the eastbound shoulder and resting in the ditch. The vehicle was found unoccupied and towed from the scene due to damage.
• At about 3:30 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to reports of a driving complainant involving a silver Chevrolet SUV. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly traveling recklessly at speeds of 90-100 mph and running red lights. The vehicle was located on Pittsburg Road and caused a traffic crash. An investigation determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail where they provided a breath test with a BAC of 0.18%. The driver was arrested for DUII - Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering and Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver.
• At about 9:30 p.m. Oregon State Police were contacted by Columbia County Dispatch Center about a person reporting to have had their vehicle stolen from the parking lot area of Collins Beach on Sauvie Island. There was no telephone number obtained by Columbia County Dispatch Center as the phone was a “911 only” phone. Astoria trooper responded to the area, arriving much later, only to find no one in the area. There were no further reports to Columbia County Dispatch or to OSP Dispatch about the stolen vehicle.
Aug. 9
• At approximately 3;30 a.m. OSP attempted to contacted a female suspected of being involved in drug activity in the back parking lot of the northbound French Prairie rest area. As the trooper shined a flashlight in vehicle and the female took off in her vehicle driving recklessly through the rest area and on I-5. The trooper did not pursue the vehicle, but did radio information to surrounding counties. OSP was late advised by ODOT that they had observed a vehicle abandoned northbound I-5 near MP 296 blocking the right lane on CCTV. ODOT suspected it was vehicle from rest area. OSP located the vehicle still blocking, abandoned and it was the same vehicle from the rest area. The vehicle was removed by Day N Nite Towing.
• At approximately 8:41 p.m. OSP Troopers were advised of a two-vehicle crash near milepost 26 on Highway 30. A gray SUV heading westbound was witnessed driving recklessly before rear ending a red SUV on Highway 30. The driver of the gray SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the gray SUV showed numerous indicators of impairment while on route to and at the hospital, but was unable to be interviewed. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage. Investigation is ongoing.
Aug. 13
• At 8:15 a.m. a citizen reported being flagged down by an lethargic man asking for police help at Collins Beach on the Sauvie island Wildlife Area. A trooper responded and located the reporting citizen and a man lying in the gravel. The man claimed to have been on the beach for several days with nothing to eat or drink and was suffering from heat stroke and dehydration. An ambulance responded and transported the individual to Emmanuel Hospital. His truck was secured at the scene.
• At 12:54 p.m. A retail business owner in Columbia County was interviewed by the Oregon State Police regarding bait purchases he made in May 2021. He purchased bait shrimp from a commercial shellfish harvester who did not possess the proper wholesale license. The business owner was warned and educated to avoid future violations.
• At 1:33 p.m. OSP came upon what appeared to be a domestic occurring along the eastbound shoulder of US Highway 30 near milepost 24. Subsequent investigation revealed a husband and wife were involved in a fight inside their vehicle as it traveled westbound on Highway 30. The husband sustained minor injuries as a result. It was determined there was a no contact order between the pair with the husband listed as the protected party. Additionally, the husband and wife had earlier been driving separate vehicles when the wife drove into the back of the vehicle operated by the husband. Wife was arrested for Harassment where she was transported to the Columbia County Jail. She exhibited signs of impairment and performed sobriety tests. She refused a breath test and a warrant was obtained. She later provided blood as well as breath samples indicating .24% BAC. She was lodged on Harassment and Attempted Assault II with a weapon and cited and booked for DUII.
Aug. 14
• At 2:27 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on US Highway 30 near milepost 38.5. The reporting party located the vehicle over some jersey barriers and fully engulfed in flames with no driver or occupant around. Investigation at the scene revealed the Dodge pickup was traveling westbound when it struck the end of the jersey barrier after leaving the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle sustained heavy damage as it traveled several hundred feet, coming to rest down an embankment. The driver or any occupant likely suffered injuries but were unable to be located. Additional followup to occur.
• At 11:50 a.m. A vehicle was traveling westbound on US Highway 30 near milepost 44 when a wheel from a semi that was being worked on in the parking lot of The Burger Barn got away and rolled into the highway and struck the front of the traveling vehicle causing significant damage. Unit #2 was able to be driven from the scene.
• At 12:35 p.m. Oregon State Police received a call of a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Clatskanie. The reporting party stated that while headed west on US Highway 30 through Clatskanie he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The other vehicle continued on Highway 30 without stopping. The reporting party was unable to get any vehicle information for the other involved vehicle. The reporting party did not supply his vehicle information. The reporting party believed the damage to his vehicle to be around $50.
Aug. 14
• At 4:14 p.m. A bicyclist delivered a wallet he found on HWY 30 to the St. Helens OSP worksite. The wallet was returned to the owner.
• At 11:42 p.m. Troopers stopped a white sedan for failing to stop at a stop sign on JP West Road near SW 1st Street in Scappoose. Troopers saw indicators of impairment and asked the driver to consent to standardized field sobriety tests. Troopers subsequently arrested the driver for DUII. The driver consented to the breath test and gave a BAC of 0.08%. The driver was cited and released from the Scappoose Police Department. The vehicle was secured in place.
Scappoose Police
Aug. 2
• Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the 51000 block of SW 6th Street. Following the investigation, a 47-year-old male was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant out of Clackamas County Circuit Court and was transported to jail and lodged on his charges.
• Police responded to the report of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 33000 block of SE Santosh Street. The owner reported that the unknown suspect attempted to cut the catalytic converted off of a vehicle but did not succeed. This case is pending further suspect information.
Aug. 4
• Police were dispatched to the report of a theft in the 33000 block of SW Havlik Drive. It was reported that while a tenant was moving in, they had left two boxes of items on the front porch. Those boxes were taken by unknown suspects. This case is pending further investigation and suspect identification.
• Police took a report of a missing person in the 33000 block of SE Frederick St. The missing person returned home on August 5. This case is closed.
Aug. 5
• Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 33000 block of SE Uhlman Street. It was reported that the driver had driven his car into the victim’s vehicle parked in their driveway, which in turn pushed the vehicles into the house causing extensive damage. Following the investigation a 44-year-old male from Scappoose was cited for careless driving.
• Police were dispatched to the report of a theft in progress at Fred Meyer. It was reported that the 38-year-old male suspect from Portland was seen putting items in a bag and then trying to return the items for cash. When the suspect was denied the transaction, he left with the items. Fred Meyer loss prevention employees escorted the suspect back to their office until law enforcement could arrive. During the investigation, it was discovered that suspect had two outstanding felony warrants from Washington County. The suspect was transported to jail, lodged on his warrants and issued a citation for Theft III.
• Police took a report of a theft in the 52000 block of NE 1st Street. It was reported that an unknown suspect entered the victims vehicle and stole his dash camera. This case is pending suspect identification.
• Police were dispatched to the report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Columbia River Hwy. and Scappoose-Vernonia Hwy. No injuries were reported and one driver received a citation for Failure to Carry Proof of Insurance and Failure to Carry Vehicle Registration.
• Police responded to the report of a suspicious circumstance in the 34000 block of N. Honeyman Road. It was reported that a person at the location was harassing another and trying to pick a fight. Following the investigation, a 38-year-old houseless man was taken into custody for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The man was transported to jail, booked and released on his charges.
• Police were dispatched to the report of a theft in the 51000 block of SE 2nd St. It was reported that the unknown suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. The suspects cut the converter off and then left it on the ground. This case is pending further investigation and suspect identification through camera footage at the location.
St. Helens Police
Rainier Police
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
The St. Helens Police, Rainier Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.