The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
April 16
• Police arrested a 38-year-old male on a fugitive warrant at 100 block of Columbia River Hwy.
April 19
• Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect on attempting to elude, reckless driving near Summit View Dr. / Bachelor Flat Rd.
• Police arrested a 30-year-old male and a 31-year-old male on burglary I-residence, criminal mischief II at 1600 block of Old Portland Rd.
April 21
• Police recovered a stolen vehicle near Alderwood Dr. / Grassy Lane.
April 22
• Police responded to a death Investigation at 300 block of Belton Rd.
• Police arrested a 33-year-old male on a fugitive warrant at 34000 block of Burt Rd.
April 23
• Police arrested a 64-year-old male on a fugitive warrant at 3500 block of Hods Lane.
April 24
• Police issued a criminal citation to a 27-year-old male near N Vernonia Rd. / Columbia Blvd.
• Police responded to theft of boat at 100 block of South River St.
April 26
• Police arrested a 25-year-old male on fugitive warrant near 17th St. / Tualatin St.
• Police took a report on possible sex abuse at 2300 Block of Gable Rd.
April 28
• Police arrested a 19-year-old male on attempted homicide at 2500 block of Gable Rd.
• Police took a report on a missing person at 100 block of Vernonia Rd.
