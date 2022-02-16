The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
Jan. 23
Police responded to the 400 block of Port Avenue on a report of theft of property.
Police responded to 795 S Columbia River Highway on a report of a stolen vehicle.
Jan 26
A 25-year-old individual was arrested in the 900 block of Port Avenue for an outstanding warrant out of the St. Helens Municipal Court.
A 56-year-old subject was arrested for menacing, disorderly conduct II, reckless endangering x2 and criminal trespass following a disturbance in the 1000 block of Columbia Blvd.
Jan. 27
Police responded to a traffic crash on Gable Road near McNulty Way involving two vehicles.
Jan. 29
Following a traffic stop, a 51-year-old subject was arrested for driving while suspended, felon in possession of a weapon x2, and cited and release for an outstanding warrant out of the Columbia County Circuit Court.
A 61-year-old subject was arrested in the 100 block of McMichael Street for an outstanding warrant out of the St. Helens Municipal Court.
Police arrested a 53-year-old subject for vandalism, disorderly conduct, probation violation and resisting arrest following a disturbance in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road.
Jan. 30
A 35-year-old subject was arrested near the intersection of N 1st Street and Columbia Boulevard on an outstanding warrant.
A 41-year-old was arrested near the 300 block of S Columbia River Highway for driving while suspended and two outstanding felony warrants.
Jan. 31
Police cited and released a 42-year-old for trespass II in the 900 block of Oregon Street.
Police arrested a 39-year-old subject for unauthorized use of a vehicle and PCS meth on Columbia River Highway and Bennett Road.
Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 35000 block of Elk Meadows Drive.
Police took a report of theft from vehicle in the 300 block of S 13th Street.
Police arrested a 43-year-old for an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Sykes Rd and E Aubuchon Drive.
Feb. 2
Police investigated a burglary that occurred in the 400 block of Port Avenue.
Feb. 3
Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 30 block of Cowlitz Street.
Feb. 4
Police arrested a 66-year-old subject in the 200 block of Brayden Street for criminal Trespass and Theft III.
Feb. 6
A 55-year-old subject was issued a criminal citation for offensive littering in the 300 block of Strand Street.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 30000 block of Roberts Lane.
Feb. 8
A 42-year old subject was issued a criminal citation for driving while suspended near the intersection of Wyeth Street and N 17thStreet.
