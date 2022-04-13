The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
March 22
• Police responded to information about possible sex abuse in the 700 block of Penn Street.
March 26
• A 49-year-old male was arrested on a fugitive warrant in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
March 27
• Police arrested a subject in the 50000 block of Columbia River Highway for harassment-offensive physical contact.
March 28
• Police cited and released a 26-year-old male on theft III at the 1000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
• Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near Columbia Boulevard and N 18th Street.
• Police conducted an interview on a sodomy case near Cowlitz Street.
March 29
• Police issued a criminal citation to a 42-year-old male for driving while suspended or revoked at the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
March 30
• Officers arrested an 18-year-old male on driving under the influence of intoxicants near Cowlitz Street and S 20th Street.
March 31
• Police responded to assist rendered - other government agency at 5000 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police responded to the theft of a vehicle at the 700 block of Matzen Street.
April 1
• Police responded to an elder-financial abuse report in the 1600 block of Tualatin Street.
• Police arrested a 48-year-old male on harassment-offensive physical contact near Columbia River Highway and Firlok Park Boulevard.
• Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near Columbia River Highway and Scappoose Vernonia Highway.
April 3
• A 23-year-old subject was arrested by police on a felony warrant near 16th Street and Wyeth Street.
April 4
• Police arrested a 42-year-old subject on Theft III in the 400 block of N 16th Street.
• Police took a report on a larceny from a business at the 1800 block of St. Helens Street.
• Police arrested a 19-year-old female on a fugitive warrant at the 2000 block of Gable Road.
April 5
• Police arrested a 38-year-old male on a fugitive warrant at the 100 block of South Columbia River Highway.
