The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Scappoose Police Department
Dec. 11
Police took a report of a report of a community mailbox that was broken into. This community mailbox has 21 individual mailboxes. This case is pending further suspect information.
Dec. 14
Police responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 30. Both drivers pulled over to the Scappoose High School parking lot to exchange information. One driver was cited for driving uninsured and the scene was cleared.
Dec. 15
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the Fred Meyer parking lot. The owner of the vehicle as contacted and they took possession of the vehicle.
Dec. 18
Police were dispatched to a driving complaint. It was reported that the vehicle was passing in the center lane and cutting in and out of traffic. Following the investigation, the driver, a 26-year-old St. Helens man, was issued a citation for following too closely and cited and released for reckless driving.
Police responded to the report of a possible domestic occurring in the City Hall parking lot. Following the investigation, a 40-year-old Vancouver man was cited and released for harassment and possession of meth.
Police were dispatched to the report of a possible DUII in the parking lot of Otto Petersen Elementary School. After the investigation, a 62-year-old St. Helens woman was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.
Police responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident 51000 of SE Second Street. No citations were issued and the drivers exchanged information.
Police were dispatched to the report of a theft in progress at Fred Meyer, with the suspect in custody of Fred Meyer Loss Prevention Employees. Following the investigation, a 25-year-old from Cathlamet, Wash., was taken into custody for theft II and an outstanding warrant out of St. Helens. She was transported to and lodged in jail.
Dec. 20
Police took a report of an unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took the victims work phone. This occurred in the 33000 block of SE Davona Drive.
Dec. 21
Police took a report of an unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle but did not take anything. This occurred in the 51000 block of SE Fourth Street.
Police took a report of an unknown suspect who entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle but did not take anything. This occurred in the 33000 block of NW Onna Way.
Dec. 23
Police were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of E Columbia Ave. and Highway 30. It was reported that a vehicle had hit the railroad light and crossing arm. Following the investigation, the driver of a semi-truck was issued a citation for careless driving.
Dec. 24
Police responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident involving two cars. It was reported that one driver stated that his vehicle began to slide on the frosty road causing his car to hit a parked car on SW Old Portland Road. The driver was cited for careless driving and the scene was cleared.
Dec. 25
Police, along with the St. Helens Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, assisted a citizen who was in a mental health crisis. The subject was eventually transported to a Portland area hospital to get the help they needed.
Police responded to the report of a theft in the 33000 block of Crown Zellerbach Road. It was reported that a storage unit was broken into and a safe was stolen. This case is pending further investigation and suspect information.
Rainier Police Department
Dec. 10
An officer assisted a disabled motorist on the Rainier Hill.
A 23-year-old from Longview was taken into custody for suspicion of DUII.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 near East Fourth. All occupants of both vehicles were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dec. 11
A citizen was concerned about the welfare of a person living in a vehicle. An officer checked on her and she was just fine.
Officers responded to a verbal disturbance near the liquor store. Peace was restored.
Dec. 12
A caller reported a suspicious person who had been sleeping near a car port. An officer was able to locate and identify the person; it was confirmed that the individual had active warrants. After being advised that he was being detained, the officer was assisting the subject in removing his backpack. Once the backpack was off, the subject took off running, leaving the officer holding the bag. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the man. The suspect is known to law enforcement.
Dec. 13
A 29-year-old from Longview, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUII.
Dec. 14
Officers responded to a false alarm at the credit union.
Dec. 16
A citizen reported that an unknown person picked up his wallet after he accidentally dropped it in the parking lot of Dollar General.
An officer went to check on the welfare of a local resident. The individual was fine and said they would contact the concerned party.
Dec. 18
Several items that were found near the river front were turned in as found property.
A caller reported observing two young girls walking across the bridge and was concerned that they appeared to be scared. An officer contacted the duo, mother and daughter, who were just walking to the Deli Store.
Dec. 19
A resident reported that she had two flags from her yard that were taken.
Dec. 21
A battery was stolen from a vehicle parked on West C Street.
Tires were slashed on a vehicle that was parked near the Deli Store and More.
Officers responded to a business alarm. An employee set it off accidentally.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 2
A hunting party on the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area reported seeing another hunter shoot a swan. There is no open swan season in Oregon. A Fish and Wildlife trooper located the suspect, who had believed he had shot a snow goose and admitted he did not have his Northwest Goose certification. The certification includes passing a test on waterfowl identification. The hunter was cited for unlawful take of a prohibited species and the swan was seized.
Dec. 3
Troopers responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 47 around 6:30 p.m. near mile post 55. The vehicle lost control and hit a guard rail then rolled into a ditch. The driver was given a courtesy transport home and the vehicle was towed.
Dec. 4
Troopers were dispatched to a traffic complaint involving a Ford Mustang passing vehicles in the center lane and speeding on Highway 30 near mile post 17.5. Scappoose Police located and stopped the vehicle and the driver admitted to passing in the center lane and that his driving was reckless in nature. He was cited and released for reckless driving.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Highway 30 near Canaan Road. A crash investigation found that a red Honda Accord was driving at a high rate of speed, failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed head on into a gray Honda CRV. Both drivers were cleared by medics with minor injuries and both vehicles were towed.
Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a white Pontiac in the parking lot of the Road Runner gas station in Scappoose. The driver was suspended misdemeanor level and failed to install an ignition interlock device. He was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail and the vehicle was towed.
Dec. 7
The Oregon State Police responded to a driving complaint eastbound on Highway 30 from mile post 36. A 9111 caller reported a dangerous vehicle speeding and nearly causing a head on crash. Troopers stopped the vehicle on Columbia Boulevard for traffic violations. The driver appeared to have been using marijuana recently and had a concealed loaded handgun in the drivers door and a fictitious license. The driver was arrested and transported to Columbia County Jail to undertake a blood draw. He was cited and released for also being in possession of a fictitious driver’s license and minor in possession of marijuana. The vehicle was towed.
Dec. 9
Troopers stopped a red Toyota for failing to drive in its lane and speeding in Highway 30 near mile post 64. The driver consented to performing standardized field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants . The driver refused a breath sample but consented to a blood draw and was booked and released from the Columbia County jail.
Dec. 11
Troopers were dispatched to a hit and run traffic crash on Highway 30 near mile post 51. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and crossed the Longview Bridge into Washington. The victim vehicle sustained minor damage and the reporting party provided a vehicle description and license.
Dec. 12
Oregon State Police assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on an assault call that occurred on Fisher Lane in Warren. The victim was collecting cans from a garbage can near public right of way when he was assaulted. He was not injured and did not press charges.
Oregon State Police took a theft report from an impounded motor vehicle that was impounded by Oregon State Police.
Dec. 13
Troopers responded to a single vehicle off the roadway into the ditch on Highway 30 near mile post 67. Upon arrival it was a non-reportable crash and AAA arrived on scene and pulled the vehicle out of the ditch.
Dec. 14
Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle eastbound on Highway 30 near mile post 30 for traveling 102 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone and other traffic violations around 10 p.m. Upon contact the driver had indicators of impairment and consented to a sobriety test. The driver was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.00%. The vehicle was towed.
The Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at milepost 47 on Highway 47. The vehicle identified as a commercial box van slid off the road causing property damage. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed.
The Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover eastbound on Highway 30 near mile post 48.5 (Rainier Hill). Upon contact the driver displayed signs of impairment and consented to a sobriety test. The driver was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.00%. The vehicle was towed.
Dec. 29
The Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 and Church Road. The first vehicle entered the highway from Church Road and was struck by the second vehicle. The second vehicle was headed east on Highway 30. Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Passengers from the second vehicle sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle westbound on Highway 30 near mile post 31 for traffic violations. The minor driver was in possession of marijuana. The marijuana was seized and citations were issued.
The law enforcement reports from St. Helens Police and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office were not available.
