Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
April 2
Police responded to larceny from a building in the 100 block of Columbia River Highway.
April 3
Police arrested a 25-year-old male on a DUII near Old Portland Road at S 18th Street.
April 4
Police arrested a 59-year-old male on a violation of a restraining order in the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
April 7
Police took an informational report about a possible domestic for an agency assist.
April 8
Police arrested a 24-year-old male near Old Portland Road and S 18th Street for driving while suspended.
A 66-year-old subject was arrested near the 400 block of 2nd Street for menacing-aggravated physical or weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, and pointing a firearm at another.
April 10
Police arrested a 48-year-old male for DSC-marijuana-delivery to person under 21 near Columbia River Highway and Firlock Park Boulevard.
April 11
Police took a report of theft from a vehicle at the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
Police arrested a 20-year-old male in the 200 block of S 12th Street on simple assault domestic violence.
April 12
Police arrested a 31-year-old male on trespassing at the 2000 block of Gable Road.
Police took a missing person report in the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
April 13
Police arrested a 34-year-old male in the 2000 block of Gable Road on a fugitive warrant and theft.
Police arrested a 31-year-old male on disorderly conduct II in the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
Police arrested a 55-year-old subject on DUII-alcohol at the 50000 block of Columbia River Highway.
April 14
Police took a theft of vehicle, unlawful entry to vehicle report at the 300 block of 16th Street.
