Scappoose Police
July 26
Police were dispatched to non-injury accident near the intersection of Columbia River Highway and SE High School Way. It was reported that one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle as traffic came to an abrupt stop. One citation was issued to a driver for following to close.
July 27
Police responded to the report of a theft from vehicle in the 52000 block of NE 1st Street. It was reported that the unknown suspects had taken multiple catalytic converters from the location. This case is pending further suspect information and identification.
July 28
Police took a report of a stolen license plate off of a vehicle in the 52000 block of SE 3rd Street. The license plate was later recovered by an outside agency.
July 29
Police took a report of a possible child abuse case in the 32000 block of NW EJ Smith Road. This case has been referred to an outside agency for further investigation.
Police were dispatched to a report of vehicle theft in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. The vehicle was recovered the next day by the Vancouver Police Department. This case is closed due to lack of suspect information.
Police took a missing person report in the 51000 block of SE 6th Street. It was report an adult male had not returned home after visiting a friend. The missing person's phone was tracked to an area in downtown Portland with an unknown female, however the missing subject was not in the area. The missing person was found the next day at a Portland area hospital. This case has been closed.
July 30
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 51000 block of SW Old Portland Road. The vehicle was reported to be stolen out of Portland. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised of the state of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed for safekeeping until it could be returned to the owner.
Police responded to the report of a theft in progress at Fred Meyer. The female suspect had dropped the stolen merchandise after loss prevention employees tried to stop her. The suspect then attempted to get into a vehicle, but then ran off towards SW Havlik Drive. This case is pending further identification of the suspect.
Oregon State Police
July 25
At 4:04 p.m. OSP was contacted at the parking area for Collins Beach #5 on Sauvie Island regarding a theft from vehicle. When the owner of the car returned from the beach, he found one of the windows had been broken out and items stolen from inside. The items taken included a black laptop bag containing a Dell computer and Canon digital camera and a black vinyl purse. At this time there are no suspect leads in this case.
July 26
At approximately 2:39 p.m. OSP Troopers stopped a vehicle near milepost 47 on Highway 30 for speeding. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUII. The driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail and provided a breath sample resulting in a BAC of 0.22% The driver was booked and released for DUII and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
The St. Helens Police, Rainier Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports were not available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.