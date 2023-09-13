The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
• Police arrested a 38-year-old female subject on DUII - Alcohol and disorderly conduct near the 200 block of S 18th Street.
• Police investigated a stalking order near the 300 block of S. Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 38-year-old male subject on a fugitive warrant near the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
• Police arrested a 54-year-old male subject on a fugitive warrant and felon in possession of a restricted weapon near 18th Street and Cowlitz Street.
• Police arrested a 36-year-old subject on a probation violation and attempting to elude while driving a motor vehicle at the 500 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 32-year-old male subject on DUII-Alcohol, and reckless driving near the 500 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 48-year-old male subject on violation of release agreement near the 2000 block of Gable Road.
• Police arrested a 41-year-old male subject on a fugitive warrant near 18th Street and Columbia Boulevard.
• Police took a report on vandalism near the 7400 block of North Columbia River Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.