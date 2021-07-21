The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
June 28
Police responded to a death investigation at the 300 block of S. 7th Street.
Police arrested a 25-year-old male in the 400 block of 1st Street on several charges, including a warrant, intimidate/criminal threat, kidnapping, resisting arrest, and escape.
July 1
Police arrested a 40-year-old male near 1st and Cowlitz Streets on a misdemeanor warrant.
Police arrested a 65-year-old male on a violation of a restraining order near the 500 block of S. Columbia River Highway.
July 2
Police arrested a 46-year-old male near the 2000 block of Gable Road on a warrant.
Police arrested a 24-year-old male on several charges, including assault on public safety officers, resisting arrest, escape 3 and detainer near the 500 block of S. 9th St.
July 3
Police arrested a 45-year-old individual on a warrant nea S. First Street and Plaza Square.
July 6
Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the block of 53000 Helens Way.
Police responded to a vehicle crash near the 2300 block of Columbia Blvd.
Police responded to a death investigation in the area of 2100 Oregon St.
July 11
Police arrested a 41-year-old individual on a warrant, probation violation, menacing near the 1600 block of Old Portland Road.
July 13
Police arrested a 32-year-old individual for tampering with physical evidence and cited for drug offenses near 2200 Gable Road.
Police cited and released a 27-year-old male near Sunset Blvd. on multiple warrants.
July 14
Police arrested a 38-year-old male for driving under the influence of intoxicants near Columbia Blvd.
Scappoose Police
July 15
While assisting and outside agency on near the intersection of Columbia River Highway and Johnson’s Landing Road, a two-vehicle accident occurred nearby. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
July 17
Police were dispatched to the report of a domestic in the 52000 block of SE 3rd Street. Following the investigation, A 37-year-old male from Clackamas was taken into custody for Assault IVDV, Harassment DV and Criminal Mischief II. The male was transported to the jail where he was lodged on his charges.
Oregon State Police
July 2
At 8:10 a.m. Oregon State Police conducted an offensive littering investigation on the westbound shoulder of Highway 30 at milepost 9.5. During the investigation, two subjects were identified as owners of the trash. Both owners had recently been evicted from an apartment complex in Scappoose. ODOT was notified for removal of the debris and an attempt will be made to locate the suspects.
At 2:22 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a suspicious person call on Highway 30 at the Alston Mayger Scales near milepost 53. A caller reported a shirtless male piling sticks and paper together to start a fire. When OSP arrived the suspect fled on foot to the east side of the scales and began throwing trash around. Witnesses were interviewed and it was discovered the suspect was standing in the westbound lane of Highway 30 and throwing trash across the highway.
The suspect eventually jumped into a large section of blackberry bushes. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and evaluated by medics. While being evaluated, the suspect intentionally swallowed a plastic part of a water bottle. The suspect was cited and released to the medics for transport to an area hospital.
July 3
At 7:43 p.m. A trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on Highway 30 near milepost 13. The driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant in Columbia County. The driver was cited and released for the warrant and warned for the traffic infraction. He was given a courtesy ride to his residence. The warrant was located by Northern Command Center.
July 5
At 6:16 p.m. OSP was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 30 near milepost 43 in Columbia County. Unit #1 was travelling westbound on Highway 30 when it crossed over into the eastbound lane striking Unit #2 and then Unit #3 who were both headed eastbound. The driver of #1 stated he may have fallen asleep as he was headed home from work. The driver of #1 and rear passenger of #3 were transported from the scene by ambulance to St. John Hospital in Longview, WA for evaluation. All three vehicles were removed from the scene by Drake's Towing
July 12
At 9:43 am. OSP received a report from a landowner in the Rainier area regarding an injured red-tailed hawk on his property. The hawk appeared to have an injured wing and was unable to fly. The hawk was captured and transported to the Audubon Society for evaluation.
At 10:08 a.m. OSP responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 25. Investigation revealed Unit 2 was traveling westbound in the "B" lane when the driver slowed for a posted speed limit change. Unit 1 was following Unit 2, and the driver looked down and didn't see Unit 2 slowing. Unit 1 crashed into the rear of Unit 2. Driver of Unit 2 transported by ambulance to the hospital for a head injury. Unit 1 driven from the scene; Unit 2 secured. Driver of Unit 1 warned.
July 14
At 3:57 p.m. OSP recovered a wallet and shorts from ODFW staff on Sauvie Island. The items were turned in by a good sanitarian who found them along Reeder Rd. near Walton Beach. The items were secured as safe keeping at the St. Helens worksite.
July 15
At 5:31 p.m. OSP received a report of a vehicle stolen from the area of Highway 30 and Oregon 127 near milepost 13. The registered owner had left the vehicle at the location due to a flat tire. The owner returned some time later to find the vehicle gone. The owner assumed the vehicle had been towed by law enforcement but after checking with several agencies and learning it wasn't entered into LEDS decided sign it as stolen.
July 17
At 11:55 a.m. Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle unknown-injury crash on Highway 30 near Tarbell Road. Troopers conducted an investigation and observed indicators of impairment on the at fault driver. The driver consented to performing voluntary field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for DUII and reckless driving. The driver refused consent for a blood draw and a warrant was obtained. Two vials of blood were later seized as evidence and the driver was booked and released on the above charges. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy's Towing.
Columbia County Sheriff
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office logs were not immediately available.
