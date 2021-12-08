The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 1
At approximately 6:34 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to a multi vehicle, injury crash, blocking Highway 30 eastbound near milepost 16.5. A traffic crash investigation was conducted and it was found the grey Hyundai entered the highway from the east side of the highway to the east bound A lane. The Hyundai entered the highway in front of a blue Mini Cooper who was unable to stop and rear-ended the Hyundai. The Mini Cooper was towed by Drakes due to damage
At 11:41 a.m. OSP located an abandoned vehicle on SIWA. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of St. Helens on 11/25/21. The vehicle was recovered by Drakes towing and transported to there lot in St. Helens. The victim was notified.
At 1:20 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 30 near milepost 49 of a black Nissan SUV involved in multiple crashes crossing into Oregon from Longview, Washington. Troopers located and stopped the Nissan on Highway 30 near milepost 57. The driver was showing indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUII. The two children in the backseat were later picked up by family members. The driver consented to a breath sample and provided a BAC of 0.17%. The driver was cited and released on the charge of DUII. The Nissan was towed by Grumpy's Towing.
Dec. 3
At 4:56 p.m. A dark colored compact sedan was traveling east on Highway 30 near mile post 73 when an elk entered the highway and was struck. The driver did not call to report the crash and a passing motorists called 911. A trooper responded to the area and found the elk was still alive with a broken back leg. The elk was dispatched and a local resident offered to salvage the elk. The ODFW website states either the driver or another person may salvage the animal as long as a free online permit is filled out within five days.
Dec. 5
At 11:16 a.m. OSP received a report from an ODFW employee on The Sauvie Island Wildlife Area regarding a waterfowl hunter who had shot and killed a Canada Goose, which is prohibited. The hunter stated he did not know he could not shoot Canada Geese on the wildlife area even though it is posted at the check station and in the regulations. The hunter was issued a citation for take of game bird prohibited area and the goose was seized and will be donated to charity.
At 2:17 p.m. OSP responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of milepost 36 on Highway 30 in Columbia County. A red Tesla was traveling westbound when it apparently attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control. The vehicle went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway causing it to roll several times. The female driver and male passenger were both transported to Emanuel Hospital for evaluation. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Grumpy's Towing and taken to their lot
Dec. 6
At 1:23 p.m. Troopers responded to a non-injury, blocking, multi vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 51 involving a white Freightliner and gold F250. Troopers conducted a traffic crash investigation and found the driver of the Ford left the roadway, striking a ODOT sign, and coming back onto the highway crashing into the trailer of the Freightliner. The gold F250 was towed by Grumpys Towing due to damage.
Scappoose Police
Nov. 13
Following a traffic stop near the intersection of SE 4thSt. and W Lane Rd. a 60-year-old Scappoose resident was arrested for DUII and was transported to jail where he was booked and released on his charges.
Nov. 14
Police conducted a traffic stop near NW 1st St. and NW Laurel St. of a truck pulling a trailer. The driver a 54-year-old resident of Scappoose was taken into custody for Driving While Suspended–Misdemeanor and was transported to jail lodged on his charges.
Nov. 15
Police took a report of a theft from Chevron in the 52000 of Columbia River Highway. The victim reported that the suspects cut a lock on an outdoor shed and stole items from inside.This case is pending further suspect information and identification.
Police were dispatched to the report of a traffic complaint on Highway 30. It was reported by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, that the driver was accelerating from 30 mph to 60 mph and slowing back down to 30 mph. It was also reported that the vehicle was drifting over all lanes of traffic. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of E. Columbia Ave. and NE 1st St. Following the investigation, a 66-year-old of Scappoose man was takeninto custody for DUII, booked and released on his charges.
Nov. 16
Police took a report of theft at Fred Meyer. It was reported that the suspect was in custody of the loss prevention employees. Following the investigation 25-year-old subject from St. Helens was cited and released on his charge. All stolen items were recovered by Fred Meyer employees.
Nov. 19
Following a traffic stop in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway, a 33-year-old resident of Portland was taken into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Columbia County. The subject was also issued a traffic citation for speeding, driving while suspended and driving uninsured. He was transported to jail and lodged on his warrant.
Nov. 22
Police responded to the report of a disturbance in the 52000 block of SW 1st St. Following the investigation, it was determined to be a civil matter and no crimes were committed.
Nov. 29
Officers were dispatched to an unknown injury accident in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. Before law enforcement could arrive, both parties moved their vehicles to a near by parking lot. It was determined that traffic came to a sudden stop and one driver was not able to stop in time before hitting the vehicle in front of them. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Nov. 30
Police took a report of an id theft in the 52000 block of NE Porter Lane. The victim reported that an unknown suspect had used the victims social security number. This case is being referred to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.
The St. Helens, Rainier Police and Columbia County Sheriff's Office logs were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.