The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
Oct. 18
• Police arrested a 25-year-old male on PCS methamphetamine drug charges in the 2000 block of Gable Road.
Oct. 20
• A 27-year-old individual was arrested by police in the 500 block of N 10th Street on unlawful possession of firearms.
Police responded to a theft of a trailer in the 50000 block of Hills Street.
• A 30-year-old woman was arrested by police near Arnold and Kelly Streets for Theft III.
Oct. 21
• Police responded to the thief of a license plate along Shore Drive.
• A 43-year-old woman was arrested in the 500 block of 9th Street for a fugitive warrant.
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 80th block of Shore Drive for another agency.
Oct. 22
• A 44-year-old male was arrested by officers near Columbia Boulevard and Vernonia for driving while suspended.
Oct. 23
• Police arrested a 48-year-old male for driving under the influence of alcohol ad reckless driving near S. Columbia River Highway and Wyeth Street.
Oct. 24
• Officers arrested a 32-year-old female at the 100 block of Little Street for a fugitive warrant.
Police arrested a 29-year-old subject near S Columbia River Highway and Sykes Road for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
• Police arrested a 43-year-old male near the 3000 block of Kappler Road on Escapee III.
Oct. 26
• Police responded to a theft of a computer in the 400 block of Columbia Boulevard.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 30
• At about 12:12 p.m. OSP received a report from a waterfowl hunter on the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area regarding two other hunters who were shooting at Canada Geese in the McNary Unit. It is unlawful to shoot Canada Geese on the wildlife area, but it is legal to shoot white geese. The two hunters were contacted and found to be in possession of one Canada Goose.
The men stated they did not know they couldn’t shoot them on the wildlife area and neither hunter had purchased their NW goose permit or were goose certified. The man who shot the goose was issued a citation of take game bird closed area and warned for no NW goose permit and for not being goose certified. The other hunter was also warned for those two offenses.
The goose was seized and will be donated to charity.
Oct. 31
• At about 9:42 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to Highway 30 near milepopst 44 for a physical domestic involving a male and female. The later left the scene and was located by troopers in the parking lot of a nearby business. Troopers stopped and detained the male who was in possession of theft tools. Troopers located a nearby vehicle with a drill hole in the fuel tank and gas spilling onto the ground.
The male later admitted to the criminal mischief. Troopers were able to discover that the involved vehicle was a signed stolen vehicle out of Washington. Troopers ran both involved parties and found they both had outstanding warrants out of Cowlitz County in Washington. The male and female were both arrested and transported to the Columbia County jail. The female was booked and lodged on her warrant.
The male was booked and lodged on the warrant and multiple other charges. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
The Rainier and Scappoose Police and the Columbia County Sheriff's reports were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.