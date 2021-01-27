The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 8
• A 40-year-old was cited and released for trespassing in the second degree in the 400 block of South Third Street.
Jan. 11
• A 28-year-old was cited for disorderly conduct in the second degree following a disturbance in the 500 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 60-year-old on a commitment/sentence after conviction issued by the St. Helens Municipal Court Judge.
Jan. 12
• A woman reported a violation of a restraining order.
• A 28-year-old was arrested for reckless driving and attempt to elude a police officer on Columbia River Highway near milepost 33.
• Police conducted a traffic stop and recovered illegal drugs from the vehicle at Shore Drive near Sunset Boulevard in St. Helens.
Jan. 13
• Police recovered multiple stolen vehicles from an address on South Ninth Street. A 27-year-old was arrested for multiple charges of theft by receiving and aggregated theft I.
Jan. 14
• A 29-year-old man was arrested on outstanding felony warrants at the 900 block of Port Avenue.
• Officers made an outstanding warrant arrest of a 40-year-old.
• A 27-year-old was taken into custody for attempting to elude a police officer in the 900 block of Port Avenue.
Jan. 15
• Police investigated a theft from a vehicle on Shore Drive.
• A 31-year-old was arrested for a probable violation in the 200 block of N 14th Street.
Jan. 18
• Police investigated an audible alarm in the 300 block of St. Helens Street.
• A 23-year-old was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 700 block os S Columbia River Highway.
Scappoose Police Department
Jan. 11
• Following a traffic stop where the driver was failing to maintain their lane, a 42-year-old Scappoose woman was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was transported to the jail where she was booked and released on her charges.
Jan. 12
• Police took a report of a stolen cargo trailer in the 52000 block of NW Shoemaker Road. The case is pending further suspect information.
• Police assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s office with a call of a disturbance at Pro Automotive.
Jan. 13
• Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 52000 block of NE First Street. It was reported that the vehicle was being repaired and taken some time the day prior. The case is pending further information.
Jan. 14
• Police took a report of a burglary that occurred near the intersection of NE Third Street and Crown Zellerbach Road. It was reported that tools and other items were taken from the construction site. The case is pending further leads.
Jan. 15
• Police responded to the report of trespassers on the property of ProAutomotive. An employee of the store had seen a male and female on the property via video surveillance and confronted the couple. They fled the area and nothing was reported to be stolen or damaged.
Jan. 16
• Police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 52000 block of NE First Street. Following the investigation, a 42-year-old St. Helens man was taken into custody for two counts of assault IV and criminal mischief. He was transported to and lodged in jail.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 15
• Police responded to an emergency cover request by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to an address in Warren. A 38-year-old Warren woman was attempting to start a fire at the front of the residence. She was located, highly intoxicated and evidence of arson was located. She was holding a lighter at the time she was detained, and was arrested for attempted arson I, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
• At around 7 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 30 westbound near milepost 19 on a white Chevy van that was failing to drive within its lane. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts in Scappoose and the driver was located inside the store, asleep while standing. The driver, a 44-year-old Scappoose man, was contacted and displayed signs of impairment. He consented to a field sobriety test and continued to show signs of impairment and subsequently arrested for a DUII and transported to Columbia County Jail. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.00%.
Jan. 16
• A 53-year-old Scappoose woman trespassed onto a neighboring property to take photos of recently completed culvert work that she believed was unpermitted. The property was posted with several “No trespassing” signs. She forwarded the pictures to the Department of State Lands who forwarded the pictures and information to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). ODFW confirmed the culvert work was unpermitted and installed incorrectly and asked an Oregon State Police Trooper to assist in contacting the property owner who did the work, a 48-year-old man. Contact was made and the culvert was inspected and an agreement was made on how to lawfully repair the culvert. The property owner chose to press charges against the neighbor who trespassed.
Jan. 19
• An off-duty Oregon State Police trooper reported suspicious circumstances at a residence near his own and asked that a welfare check be conducted at the residence. The Columbia County Sheriffs Office responded and located a deceased resident of the property. A death investigation is being conducted by the Columbia Sheriffs Office.
Jan. 20
• OSP was flagged down at 11:30 a.m. by an individual who advised his wife was suicidal, took too many medications and was currently lying on the shoulder somewhere on Highway 30 near Scappoose. OSP was advised a Scappoose officer had been dispatched but diverted for a priority call. The 42-year-old Beaverton woman was reportedly somewhere near Columbia Memorial Gardens. She was later located and determined to be overdosing on medications. Medics were requested and responded to transport the woman to the hospital.
Jan. 21
• At around 1 a.m., the Oregon State Police stopped a 28-year-old man walking along Highway 30 for improper position of a pedestrian on the highway. The subject displayed signs of impairment and was identified. The subject came back with a statewide Department of Corrections warrant and was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Jan. 22
• At around 3:45 p.m., the Oregon State Police attempted to stop a black motorcycle on westbound Highway 30 near milepost 18 for traffic violations. The rider downshifted as if he was going to stop, but then accelerated at a high speed westbound on Highway 30, splitting traffic. There was no pursuit by OSP of other agencies; the rider was last seen by Scappoose officers near milepost 21 going at 90-plus miles per hour.
Jan. 23
• Oregon State Police assisted Rainier Police Department with an impaired driver that became stuck on the railroad tracks in Rainier around 6:30 a.m. Later, OSP was requested to assist with a search warrant at the Columbia County Jail with the driver, a 23-year-old Longview man. Officers received one vial of blood which was sent to the labs for analysis.
• The Oregon State Police assisted the St. Helens Police Department with locating a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. The suspect fled from officers in the area of S Ninth and Tualatin streets. A perimeter was set up and OSP located the suspect behind a nearby residence. The suspect fled from the trooper on foot and was not pursued due to concern of crossfire with perimeter units. With the help of perimeter units, the suspect was surrounded and gave up. The suspect, a 49-year-old St. Helens man, was taken into custody without incident.
Jan. 24
• Troopers responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 47 near milepost 9.5 at 2:45 p.m. Troopers issued a citation for multiple violations after conducting a crash investigation.
Rainier Police Department
Jan. 1
• A 38-year-old Rainier man was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on charges of assault and strangulation.
• An unidentified female reportedly shoplifted some items.
Jan. 2
• An officer responded to roommates who were having a dispute. Peace was restored.
Jan. 3
• A caller was concerned about the welfare of a friend. The friend was checked and found to be okay.
Jan. 7
• A hat was turned in as found property.
Jan. 9
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody and lodged at the jail for probation violation.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office law enforcement reports were not immediately available.
