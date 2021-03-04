St. Helens Police
Feb. 22
Police responded to the 80 block of Shore Drive on a report of possible sex abuse.
A 45-year-old was arrested for Burglary I, Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Mischief II, Resisting Arrest, three counts of Attempted Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Harassment in the 200 block of S. 18th Street in St. Helens.
Feb. 23
A 39-year-old man was arrested for Menacing in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road, St. Helens.
Feb. 24
A 39-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant near the intersection of Port Avenue and Old Portland Road.
A 51-year-old man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants at the intersection of South Columbia River Highway and McBride Street.
Feb. 27
Police responded to the 400 block of S 2nd Street for a welfare check.
A 39-year-old man was arrested for Menacing x3, Harassment x2, Disorderly Conduct II, and an outstanding warrant at Walmart located at 2295 Gable Rd., St. Helens, OR.
Feb. 28
A 32-year-old woman was criminally cited for Driving While Suspended-Misdemeanor at Gable Road near Firlok Park Street in St. Helens.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 26
At 10:05 a.m. an OSP trooper was patrolling the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area on the Gilbert River boat launch access road. The trooper came upon a truck towing a fifth wheel trailer. The trailer had slid off the roadway and was resting on a steep angle. The operator of the truck was unable to recover the trailer. The operator was making arrangements with triple a to recover the trailer.
At 1:15 p.m.
OSP responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 53.5. Investigation revealed Unit 2 was traveling eastbound and Unit 1 attempted to cross the highway from Delena Meyger Road onto Lost Creek Road. Unit 1 collided into the side of Unit 2, causing Unit 2 to roll several times and eventually come to rest in the eastbound ditch.
Driver of Unit 2 and a passenger in Unit 1 were both transported by ambulance to St. John's Hospital. Driver of Unit 1 was injured and treated at the scene. Driver of Unit 1 was cited for Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device. Both vehicles towed due to damage by Drake's Towing.
8:26 p.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash on Delena Road, just off Highway 30. Unit #1 (White Chrysler) was westbound on Highway 30 and turned onto Delena Rd. Unit #1 failed to negotiate the turn and drove off the eastbound side of Delena Rd and down an embankment.
The driver admitted to use her phone and GPS moments before the crash. The driver was not displaying indicators of impairment. The driver was cited for failing to drive within the lane of travel. The vehicle was not a hazard and left at the location.
Feb. 27
At 5:51 p.m. troopers responded to a multi-vehicle injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 51. A driver was transported to the St. John's Medical Center for minor injuries. Two vehicle's were towed by Grumpy's Towing, One vehicle was towed by Drake's Towing, the other two vehicle's were towed by AAA and Bob's Towing per their preference.
At 5:55 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 24. When troopers arrived the two driver's had exchanged information on scene and both vehicle's were already towed by the driver's preference due to damage.
At 10:58 p.m.
A dump truck inadvertently dumped approximately 1,000 lbs of 6"-12" rip rap rock on Highway 30 between Graham Road and Rainier. The trucking company and the driver were identified. Oregon Department of Transportation, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Rainier Police Department and a witness helped clear the rocks from the highway
March 1
At 9:33 a.m. troopers responded to a single vehicle unknown injury crash on Highway 47 near milepost 57. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and the driver consented to performing standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUII. The driver consented to a breath test and provided a BAC of .07%. The driver was booked, cited and released from the Columbia County Jail. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy's Towing incident to arrest.
At 6:18 p.m. OSP received a report of a hit and run on US 30 near MP 58. The suspect vehicle had attempted to pass the victim's vehicle using the shoulder and collided with the front right corner of the victim's vehicle upon returning to the roadway.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene eastbound at a high rate of speed. Shortly after the initial report OSP received information of a crash involving the suspect vehicle. Around MP 57 the suspect vehicle left the roadway and came to rest on its top about 50 feet off the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was conscious but was transported to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview, WA, due to injuries.
OSP arrived on scene just prior to the driver being transported and learned that impairment may have played a factor in the crash. Washington State Patrol (WSP) was notified and a trooper was dispatched to the hospital to interview the driver. The subject was identified and found to have a felony warrant for robbery and several misdemeanor warrants including DUII. The WSP trooper relayed to OSP that there was probable cause to believe the driver was DUII Alcohol, and is working on obtaining blood samples for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
March 2
At 10:45 a.m. troopers responded to a vehicle on fire located on HWY 30 near MP 27.5. When troopers arrived CRFR had extinguished the engine fire. The driver sustained no injuries and the vehicle was towed by Drake's Towing due to damage.
