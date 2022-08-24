The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
August 9
Police arrested a 36-year-old male in the 16 block of Old Portland Road for Harassment - Offensive Physical Conduct, Menacing - Simple Assault.
August 10
A 35-year-old female was arrested in the 700 block of S. Columbia River Highway on a Fugitive Warrant.
Police assisted-rendered other government agency near Milton Way at Columbia Boulevard.
August 11
Police responded to a Theft of a Vehicle in the 2000 block of Sykes Road.
August 12
Police arrested a 23-year-old in the 100 block of 13th Street on a Fugitive Warrant.
Police arrested a 21-year-old female on a Fugitive Warrant at the 300 block of 1st Street.
August 14
Police responded to a Stolen Vehicle in the 2000 block of Oregon Street.
Police arrested a 43-year-old male in the 100 block of Columbia River Highway.
Police arrested a 60-year-old male on DUII Alcohol at the 300 block of Columbia River Highway.
