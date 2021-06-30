The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
June 16
Police responded to an injury traffic crash at 2545 Columbia Boulevard.
June 19
A 27-year old male was arrested in the 59000 block of Oak Ridge Drive for an outstanding felony warrant and violation of a release agreement.
June 20
Police responded to the 2400 block of Columbia Boulevard on a report of domestic violence.
A 25-year-old male was arrested in the 300 block of Milton Way for an outstanding warrant.
June 21
A 33-year-old male was arrested in the 2200 block of Gable Road for an outstanding St. Helens Municipal Court warrant.
June 22
Police criminally cited a 41-year-old male at Columbia River Highway and Achilles Road for possession of cocaine.
Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 100 block of North 18th Street.
June 24
A 48-year-old female was cited by police for Theft II following a shoplifting event at Ace Hardware.
Scappoose Police
June 19
Police responded to the report of a possible theft in the 52000 block of NW View Terrace. The victim reported that several items were taken from the location. This case has been suspended due to lack of leads.
June 23
Following the report of a traffic complaint, police arrested a 62-year-old Vernonia resident for DUII. It was reported the man was swerving whiling driving and into other lanes with varying speeds and almost hitting other vehicles. Police conducted a traffic stop and following the investigation, the man was transported to jail where he was booked and released on his charges.
June 24
Police responded to a non-injury accident near the intersection of Columbia River Hwy. and SW EM Watts Rd. Three vehicles were involved and no citations were issued at this time. This case is still pending further investigation.
Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 33000 block of SE Santosh St. It was reported that the vehicle was locked and the owner had the keys. This case is pending further investigation.
June 25
Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 33000 block of NE Prairie St. The victim told police that the vehicle was unlocked but they had the keys. This case is pending further investigation.
Oregon State Police
June 17
At 5:17 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to NW Reeder Road near Collin’s Beach # 2 for a welfare check. Troopers located a male in the a vehicle intoxicated and passed out with a juvenile female in the passenger seat. The male was issued citations for several crimes and released to a family member. The vehicle was secured and left at location.
June 18
At approximately 2:40 p.m. a citizen reported that he witnessed a man walk up the dock at the St. Helens Marina with a large sturgeon and put it in his car. Sturgeon retention was closed for the entire state. A Fish and Wildlife Trooper contacted the suspect as he was leaving the area. A consent search of the man’s vehicle was conducted. There was no evidence that any sturgeon had ever been in his car. The suspect admitted to not knowing it was closed and possessing a 56” sturgeon until he accidentally dropped it back into the river on the way to his car. He was cited for the violation. The citizen will be issued a TIP reward in the amount of $100 for his information leading to the issuance of the citation.
At about 2:42 p.m. Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle non-injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 27.5. Troopers conducted a crash investigation and issued citation to one of the drivers. Two vehicles were towed from the scene by Grumpy’s Towing and Drake’s Towing. The other two vehicle were driveable.
At about 4:55 p.m. Trooper responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 30 near milepost 17. When troopers arrived citizens had detained a reckless driver on the ground. The driver was displaying multiple indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUII. The driver consented to breath and blew 0.00%. The driver consented to a blood draw and two vials of blood were seized. The driver was cited and released from the Scappoose Police Department. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
June 20
At about 6:20 p.m. Troopers assisted the Scappoose Police Department with a DUII investigation near milepost 19 on Highway 30. The driver had stopped in the slow lane of the Highway and fallen asleep. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUII and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver provided a breath sample resulting in a BAC of 0.18% The driver was booked and released for DUII and Reckless Driving. The vehicle was towed.
June 21
At approximately 9:04 p.m. Troopers received a driving complaint on a vehicle heading west on Highway 30 near milepost 21, that was reportedly failing to maintain its lane, driving into the median and erratic braking. The vehicle then reportedly drove into oncoming traffic before speeding westbound. The vehicle was located and stopped near milepost 28 on Highway 30. The driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and consented to performing the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUII and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver provided a breath sample resulting in a BAC of 0.00% and a consent blood draw was conducted. The driver was booked and released for DUII, Reckless Driving and possession of Methamphetamine. The vehicle was towed.
June 25
At 12:58 p.m. Troopers stopped a grey truck for an unsafe load which almost caused five other vehicles to crash on Highway 30 near milepost 24 eastbound when multiple items fell off the truck into the roadway. The male had been stopped two days prior for the same behavior. The male was issued a criminal citation in lieu of arrest.
June 26
At approximately 8:06 p.m. Troopers contacted an intoxicated male on NW Reeder Road near the staircase for Walton Beach #2 on Sauvie Island. The man was very belligerent with the troopers and was insisting on getting a ride to the Sauvie Island Bridge, but refused to ride in the back seat. The man would then stand in the road asking passing cars for a ride and then curse and yell at them when they did not stop. The Troopers were eventually able to get the man, who refused to identify himself or say where he lived, to the bridge. The men continued to go into the roadway and yell at cars, and at one point climbed over the bridges railing and was sitting with his feet hanging over the edge. Once the man came back over the railing, he was advised by troopers that he was under arrest, but resisted when handcuffs were being placed on him. Once in cuffs, the man was placed into the back of a patrol car and transported to Emanuel Hospital where he had to be sedated in order to calm him down. The man was issued a citation-in-lieu of custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
June 27
At approximately 11:52 p.m. Troopers were advised of a head on crash near milepost 39 on Highway 30. The occupants of the victim vehicle were transported to the hospital for their injuries. The other involved driver showed numerous indicators of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest. He was transported to the Columbia County Jail and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. He then refused to submit to a breath test and a blood draw search warrant was conducted. The driver was booked and released for DUII, Reckless Driving/Endangering and Assault IV. Both vehicles were towed due to damage. Investigation is ongoing.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office's logs were not immediately available.
