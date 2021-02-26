The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police Department
Feb. 15
• Police cited and released a 27-year-old for an outstanding warrant out of the Multnomah County Circuit Court in the 100 block of Wonderly Drive.
Feb. 16
• Police investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash in the 500 block of South Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
• An arrest warrant was served on a 22-year-old at 901 Port Avenue, St. Helens.
• A 33-year-old was arrested for a probation violation in the 100 North Fourth Street block of St. Helens.
Feb. 17
• A 37-year-old was criminally cited for driving while suspended — misdemeanor level and theft III on Gable Road, St. Helens.
Feb. 18
• Police officers investigated a cold theft in the 400 block of South Ninth Street, St. Helens.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 24
Oregon State Police assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with an armed suicidal subject, located in Rainier, Oregon. It was reported that a male subject was holding a gun to his head and wanting to commit suicide. An OSP negotiator began negotiations with the subject while additional troopers responded to the scene. Negotiations were successful and the subject exited the residence unarmed.
Feb. 23
At approximately 7:35 p.m. OSP troopers assisted Rainier Police with a road rage incident resulting in an assault with a weapon in the driveway of a private residence on West C Street in Rainier. An involved party was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Rainier Police has an ongoing investigation.
Feb. 20
• Just after midnight, the Oregon State Police was on a traffic stop along Highway 30 near milepost 24 when a silver Chevy passenger car, traveling faster than the normal flow of traffic, failed to move over and narrowly missed the patrol car. A traffic stop was conduced ad the driver stopped in the middle of the right hand turn lane onto Bennett Road. The driver, a 21-year-old, was driving outside of the restrictions on a permit and had no insurance. The driver was cited for failing to maintain a safe distance, driving outside restrictions and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed as a hazard.
• At around 8:15 a.m., the police attempted to stop a maroon Nissan Rogue SUV headed westbound on Highway 30 near milepost 48 for failure to drive within lane and reasonable suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. The vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed westbound and took the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Longview, Wash. There was no pursuit by OSP or other agencies.
Feb. 21
• At approximately 1 a.m., the Oregon State Police contacted a silver Chevy passenger car that was blocking Highway 30 eastbound near Bennett Road in Warren. During the contact it was discovered the driver, a 45-year-old St. Helens woman, was suspended misdemeanor level and driving uninsured. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Columbia County Jail without incident and the vehicle was towed.
• Troopers were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 30 westbound near milepost 13 involving a grey Toyota sedan speeding and failing to drive in its lane. Troopers stopped the vehicle and saw the driver, a 23-year-old man, was displaying indicators of impairment. The driver consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver consented to a breath test and was booked and released from the Columbia County jail and the vehicle was towed.
Rainier Police
Feb. 2
A resident reported the theft of his utility trailer and ATV had occurred earlier in the day. While on patrol, an officer observed a van towing a trailer that matched the description of the stolen trailer.
Feb. 8
A 29-year-old Rainier man was taken into custody for DUII and also cited for DWS.
Feb. 9
A 36-year-old Rainier resident was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on suspicion of DUII. He was additionally charged with reckless driving, refusal to take a breath test, DWS and driving uninsured.
Feb. 10
An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the bridge. No citations were issued.
Feb. 12
A 42-year-old Bothell resident was taken into custody on suspicion DUII.
Feb. 17
A caller reported an unknown person withdrew money from an ATM on their account.
A lawnmower was taken from a residence on Sandy Lane at an unknown date or time.
A large amount of litter was reportedly dumped on Fir Street. The trash was cleaned up.
Feb. 18
Some archery equipment was reportedly taken from a vehicle parked on West B Street.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Scappoose Police
The law enforcement reports for the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Scappoose Police were not immediately available.
