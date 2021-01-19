The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 4
• St. Helens Police took a 33-year-old man into custody on a police hold in the 500 block of S Columbia River Highway.
Jan. 6
• At around 10 p.m. a 34-year-old man was issued a citation in lieu of custody for an arrest warrant out of Washington County following a traffic stop at Commons Drive and Pittsburg Road.
Jan. 7
• A 48-year-old man was issued a criminal citation for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of North River Street at around 7:20 a.m.
• At around 9 a.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 300 block of N 16th Street.
• Just before 1 p.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested for violation of a restraining order near Plaza Square.
• A 23-year-old was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant at the intersection of McBride and Matzen streets at around 11 a.m.
• At 3:30 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was taken into custody for two active felony warrants out of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office near the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.
• A 41-year-old man was taken into custody for an active felony warrant near the intersection of South 14th and Tualatin streets.
Jan. 8
• A 51-year-old man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants at the intersection of Columbia and Sunset Boulevards just after 1 p.m.
• At 3:30 p.m., a criminal citation was issued to a 39-year-old man in the 500 block of S Columbia River Highway.
• A 26-year-old was cited and released for theft III from Walmart.
Jan. 9
• A 40-year-old woman was cited and released for a warrant in the 2200 block of Gable Road at approximately 1:30 a.m.
• A 28-year-old man was taken into custody for violation of a restraining order in the 2200 block of Gable Road at approximately 6 p.m.
• Just before 1 p.m., a 39-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 300 block of S Columbia River Highway.
Jan. 11
• A 28-year-old was cited for disorderly conduct in the second degree following a disturbance in the 500 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 60-year-old on a commitment/sentence after conviction issued by the St. Helens Municipal Court Judge.
Jan. 12
• A woman reported a violation of a restraining order.
• A 28-year-old was arrested for reckless driving and attempt to elude a police officer on Columbia River Highway near milepost 33.
• Police conducted a traffic stop and recovered illegal drugs from the vehicle at Shore Drive near Sunset Boulevard in St. Helens.
Jan. 13
• Police recovered multiple stolen vehicles from an address on South Ninth Street. A 27-year-old was arrested for multiple charges of theft by receiving and aggregated theft I.
Jan. 14
• A 29-year-old man was arrested on outstanding felony warrants at the 900 block of Port Avenue.
• Officers made an outstanding warrant arrest of a 40-year-old.
• A 27-year-old was taken into custody for attempting to elude a police officer in the 900 block of Port Avenue.
Jan. 15
• Police investigated a theft from a vehicle on Shore Drive.
• A 31-year-old was arrested for a probable violation in the 200 block of N 14th Street.
Jan. 18
• Police investigated an audible alarm in the 300 block of St. Helens Street.
• A 23-year-old was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 700 block os S Columbia River Highway.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 12
• Troopers responded to a two-vehicle non-injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 41 at around 3 p.m. A crash investigation was conducted and both vehicles were towed due to damage.
Jan. 14
• OSP attempted to stop a motorcycle for reckless driving as a result of two separate driving complaints on Highway 30 near milepost 13. The motorcycle fled and OSP did not pursue.
Rainier Police Department
Dec. 22
• A concerned caller requested someone check on a suspicious woman that seemingly was having some issues. An area check yielded no individuals matching the description given.
Dec. 23
• An officer responded to a report of a prowler. Around the residence, an officer was unable to detect footprints in the mud, but did observe a lot of dog tracks.
Dec. 26
• While on patrol, officers observed an individual who was known to have outstanding warrants and had escaped detention two weeks earlier, walking on West B Street. Officers made contact and advised the subject he was being detained. On this occasion, the suspect became the bagholder, and was taken into custody without incident.
• Officers responded to an alarm at a local business. The building was found to be secure.
Dec. 28
• A caller reported that a family member took a vehicle and a firearm without permission. Both items were recovered in another city. The case was referred to the District Attorney’s Office.
Dec. 29
• Officers assisted a driver with a disabled semi-truck.
Dec. 30
• A stop sign near Pacific Pride was knocked over.
• An officer assisted residents who were having issues with some neighborhood juveniles. Peace was restored.
• An officer responded to a false business alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.