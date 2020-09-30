The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Scappoose Police
Sept. 18
Police responded to a cold theft at Jackpot Gas and Grocery. Following the investigation, Michael Redman, 66, of Scappoose, was cited and released on Theft III.
Sept. 19
Police were dispatched to a theft in progress at Fred Meyer Jewelers. It was reported that the suspect stole a piece of jewelry and ran out of the store. The suspect then was seen getting into what appeared to be a black BMW with a red hood. This case is pending further suspect information.
Sept. 21
Police took a report of a theft at Les Schwab. It was reported that an unknown suspect cut a lock to a storage area and stole items. This case is pending suspect identification from the security tapes.
Sept. 24
Police were dispatched to the report of a domestic dispute in the 52000 block of SW 1st St. Following the investigation, Richard Bess, 25, of Scappoose, was taken into custody for Assault IV – Domestic and Harassment. Mr. Bess was transported to and lodged in jail on his charges.
Police responded to Fred Meyer for a possible theft. Following the investigation, three individuals were taken into custody. Christopher Botkins, 41, transient, was arrested for Theft I, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Controlled Substance. Kimberly Purcell, 55, transient was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Washington County and Theft II. Michelle Barnett, 41, transient, arrested for Theft III. Mr. Botkins and Ms. Purcell were transported to and lodged in jail. Ms. Barnett was cited and released on her charges.
Sept. 25
Police were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Columbia River Hwy. and SW Maple St. One driver was cited for Driving While Suspended and Driving Uninsured.
Police were dispatched to a theft at Fred Meyer. Following the investigation, Travis Castaneda, 41, of Longview, was cited for Theft II and released from the scene.
Sept. 26
Following a traffic complaint, Scott Sundin, 44, of Scappoose, was taken into custody for DUII. The vehicle Mr. Sundin was driving was reportedly swerving into oncoming traffic, driving on the shoulder of the highway and down the center highway. Mr. Sundin was transported to and lodged in jail on his charges.
The St. Helens Police and Columbia County Sheriff's reports were not available.
