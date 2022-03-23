The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
March 7
Police arrested a 38-year-old male on aggravated assault, burglary-business, trespassing and obstructing government administration at the 400 block of 18th Street.
March 8
A 51-year-old man was arrested on DUI-alcohol near West Street and 13th Street.
March 9
Police responded to a theft call at the 2000 block of Gable Road.
Police responded to a burglary of a business near the 5000 block of Columbia River Highway.
March 10
Police responded to a burglary at the 50000 block of Old Portland Road.
March 11
Officers arrested a subject near Columbia River Highway and Bennet Road on DUI-alcohol.
March 12
Police responded to a fire in the 400 block of Port Avenue.
March 14
Police responded to an elder abuse call in the 700 block of Columba Boulevard.
March 15
Officers arrested a 37-year-old subject in the 50000 block of Columbia River Highway for DUII-alcohol.
March 16
Police responded to a drug offense at the 100 block of N 18th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.