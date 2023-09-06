The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
August 21
Police arrested a 28-year-old male subject near Allendale Drive on a fugitive warrant.
August 23
Police took a report of possible elder financial exploitation near the 5000 block of South 9th Street.
August 25
Officers arrested a 45-year-old male subject on a fugitive warrant at the 200 block of Brayden Street.
A violation of release agreement was investigated by police in the St. Helens area.
Police reported to a traffic crash near the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
Officers arrested a 49-year-old male subject on a DUII new south 6th Street and Plymouth Street.
August 26
Police arrested a 39-year-old female near the 100 block of Pine Street. Charges were not listed.
A 38-year-old male was arrested by police on a fugitive warrant in the 1700 block of Old Portland Road.
Police arrested a 45-year-old male near Pittsburg Rod and North Columbia River Highway on DUII-alcohol, harassment-offensive physical, and assault IV.
August 27
Police arrested a 31-year-old male on a fugitive warrant in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
Officers arrested two individuals, 19-years-old and 20-years-old, on criminal mischief near north 18th Street and Columbia Boulevard.
August 28
Police investigated a probation violation near the 2000 block of Gable Road.
August 29
Police took an informational report on unlawfully accessing multiple digital accounts and attempt to transfer funds near 150 south 13th Street.
August 30
Police responded to a probation violation at the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
