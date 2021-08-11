The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
July 22
Officers arrest a 27-year-old male in the 500 block of S. Columbia River Highway for violation of a restraining order
July 23
Officers arrested a 69-year-old male in the 500 block of Milton Way for trespassing and probation violation.
A 38-year-old male was arrested by police near 2nd Street for an outstanding felony warrant.
July 25
Police investigated a stolen vehicle incident at the 35000 block of Oakwood Drive.
Police arrested a 20-year-old female near the intersection of Highway 30 and Pittsburg Road for an outstanding felony warrant.
Officers arrested a 20-year-old female near the intersection of Highway 30 and Pittsburg Road for providing false information and for an outstanding felony warrant.
July 26
Police arrested a 26-year-old female near the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway for multiple outstanding warrants.
A 25-year-old male was arrested by officers in the 200 block of Strand Street for a felony warrant.
Officers arrested A 22-year-old male in the 200 block of Strand Street for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Police arrested a 33-year-old male for disorderly conduct and probation violation near the 2000 block of Gable Road.
Scappoose Police
Aug. 2
Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the 51000 block of SW 6th Street. Following the investigation, a 47-year-old male was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant out of Clackamas County Circuit Court and was transported to jail and lodged on his charges.
Police responded to the report of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 33000 block of SE Santosh Street. The owner reported that the unknown suspect attempted to cut the catalytic converted off of a vehicle but did not succeed.This case is pending further suspect information.
Aug. 4
Police were dispatched to the report of a theft in the 33000 block of SW Havlik Drive. It was reported that while a tenant was moving in, they had left two boxes of items on the front porch.Those boxes were taken by unknown suspects. This case is pending further investigation and suspect identification.
Police took a report of a missing person in the 33000 block of SE Frederick St. The missing person returned home on August 5. This case is closed.
Aug. 5
Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 33000 block of SE Uhlman Street. It was reported that the driver had driven his car into the victim’s vehicle parked in their driveway, which in turn pushed the vehicles into the house causing extensive damage. Following the investigation a 44-year-old male from Scappoose was cited for careless driving.
Police were dispatched to the report of a theft in progress at Fred Meyer. It was reported that the 38-year-old male suspect from Portland was seen putting items in a bag and then trying to return the items for cash. When the suspect was denied the transaction, he left with the items. Fred Meyer loss prevention employees escorted the suspect back to their office until law enforcement could arrive. During the investigation, it was discovered that suspect had two outstanding felony warrants from Washington County. The suspect was transported to jail, lodged on his warrants and issued a citation for Theft III.
Police took a report of a theft in the 52000 block of NE 1st Street. It was reported that an unknown suspect entered the victims vehicle and stole his dash camera. This case is pending suspect identification.
Police were dispatched to the report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Columbia River Hwy. and Scappoose-Vernonia Hwy. No injuries were reported and one driver received a citation for Failure to Carry Proof of Insurance and Failure to Carry Vehicle Registration.
Police responded to the report of a suspicious circumstance in the 34000 block of N.Honeyman Road. It was reported that a person at the location was harassing another and trying to pick a fight. Following the investigation, a 38year-old houseless man was taken into custody for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The man was transported to jail, booked and released on his charges.
Police were dispatched to the report of a theft in the 51000 block of SE 2ndSt. It was reported that the unknown suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. The suspects cut the converter off and then left it on the ground. This case is pending further investigation and suspect identification through camera footage at the location.
Rainier Police
July 7
Tools were taken from a building on Larch Street.
A man reported that while swimming in the river he lost his identification card.
An officer responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 30 near West 4th Street. A driver was attempting a U-turn and hit the other vehicle. No injuries were reported.
July 9
A driver reported that while backing up a U-Haul truck he struck a light post.
July 10
Officers responded to a disturbance. Neither party was injured, and they were separated. Peace was restored.
A carnival goer reported receiving a minor injury by another passenger boarding the ride.
A 25-year-old male from Longview was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
A vehicle parked on A Street was hit by an unidentified motor home.
July 11
An officer responded to a report of an assault. The case is pending investigation.
A woman reported receiving a minor injury after being ‘bonked’ on the head by her ex. The case was forwarded to the DA’s Office for review.
July 12
A backpack and contents was taken from the front porch of a residence on Fern Hill Road.
A patron reported being assaulted by a business owner. The case was forwarded to the DA’s Office for review.
July 14
Officers responded to a motor vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 30 near Rockcrest Street. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries. No citations were issued.
July 16
A 29-year-old female from Clatskanie was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
July 19
An officer assisted motorists as they exchanged information after an accident occurred.
July 21
An officer is investigating a reported hit and run accident that occurred in the parking lot of a local business.
July 22
An officer assisted parties exchange information at the scene of a non-injury car accident on the bridge.
July 23
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 near Mill Street. One party was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
July 25
A 30-year-old male from Kelso was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
A customer reported that their phone was stolen when they left it on the table at a restaurant.
Oregon State Police
July 30
OSP took a report of a dog attack that occurred on the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. The investigation is ongoing.
Aug. 2
At approximately 9:45 a.m. OSP received a report of a prior theft from a vehicle on Sauvie Island. The vehicle was parked near Collins Beach and the Catalytic Converter was stolen from the vehicle while the owner was at the beach. Nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle and there was no other damage. Investigation is ongoing.
At approximately 3:16 p.m. OSP Troopers received reports of a Reckless Driver near milepost 23 on Highway 30. The vehicle was later located at the registered owners address. Investigation is ongoing.
At approximately 4:03 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to a possible hit and run crash near milepost 50 on Highway 30. Both vehicles were eventually located in the area. Vehicle #1 braked in front of vehicle #2 causing a minor crash near the top of Rainier Hill. Both drivers were interviewed and their vehicles were photographed. The driver of vehicle #1 was cited and released for Reckless Endangering. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Aug. 4
At approximately 6:13 p.m. Oregon State Police assisted the St. Helens Police Department with two 9-1-1 calls on the same subject. The initial call was for a subject unlawfully entering into motor vehicles in the area of 11th and West Street. A second 9-1-1 call came in that the same suspect menaced the reporting party with a knife and got a ride to the local Motel 6. The suspect was located in the parking lot of motel 6 and a short foot pursuit ensued until being taken into custody by St. Helens Police. No force was used by OSP members.
At about 7:50 p.m. Oregon State Police assisted the Scappoose Police with a reported physical disturbance off of SW 4th off of JP West. It was reported a male and female were physically fighting near a blue passenger car. OSP stood by as Scappoose Police interviewed the male and female. Scappoose Police advised OSP could clear while they finished their investigation.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports were not available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.