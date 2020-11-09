The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Scappoose Police
Nov. 1
Police took a report of found property in the 51000 block of SW Creekview Pl. The found property was turned over to law enforcement and then placed in the evidence room. This case is closed due to unable to identify owner.
Nov. 4
Police were dispatched to the report of atheft at AceHardware. It was reported that the suspect entered the store put on a jacket and left the store without paying for the coat. The suspect was contacted by police and agreed to meet police at the location to return the jacket. Tiffany Bailey, 47, of Beaver Creek, OR, was then cited and released for Theft II.
Nov. 5
Police responded to the report of a possible injury motor vehicle accident located near the intersection of Columbia River Hwy and SW Old Portland Rd.It was reported that one driver rear-ended another one causing significantdamage. Both drivers were checked by medics with minor injuries and the scene was cleared.
Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Columbia River Hwy.and NW Prairie St. One driver was transported to a Portland area hospital with minor injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 13
At about 12:32 p.m. the Oregon State Police made contact with a disabled vehicle in the continuous left turn lane of Highway 30 near MP 19. The driver displayed signs of impairment and consented to SFST’s. The driver was impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree. The driver was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s BAC was 0.24%. The vehicle was towed by Drake’s Towing. Arrested. Charged. Citation/warning issued to driver Velvet Anne Heather Wallace Wallace.
Oct. 11
Oregon State Police responded to a motor-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 14. Investigation revealed the driver of westbound Unit #1, a tan passenger car, was traveling too fast for conditions, lost control, and collided with eastbound Unit #2, a black passenger car. No injuries were reported. Neither vehicle required immediate towing.
Oct. 9
At 9:38 a.m. Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on a silver passenger car for a traffic violation. During the course of the stop the driver, Jay Robert Roosma, consented to a search of their vehicle were controlled substances were located. The driver was arrested for PCS and transported to the Columbia County Jail on a book and release. The vehicle was towed by Drakes Towing.
Oct. 5
Oregon State Police overheard Columbia County 911 broadcast the description and registration plate of a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run in Washington County. The suspect vehicle was located by a Columbia County deputy and was stopped on Highway 30 at E Street in Columbia City. OSP troopers responded and took over the investigation. The suspect vehicle had a lot of front end damage consistent with the hit and run. The driver, Tyler David William Duke of Rainier, was not cooperative and displayed signs of impairment. He was arrested for the hit and run and agreed to do SFST’s at the Columbia County Jail. At the Columbia County Jail the driver was impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree and arrested additionally for DUII.
At about 10:17 p.m. Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle eastbound on Hwy 30 near MP 25 for a traffic violation. The driver displayed signs of impairment and consented to SFST. The driver, Charlotte Ruth Martin, was impaired to a noticeable and perceptible degree. The driver was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s BAC was 0.00%. The driver did not want to do a DRE but consented to a blood draw. An AIM to Please phlebotomist arrived at the Columbia County Jail. Two vials of blood were obtained from the driver. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
Oct 4
At about 1:11 p.m. Oregon State Police stopped a subject on Hwy 30 near MP 60.5 that threw a box lid into the travel lane of the Hwy. The subject was identified as Steven William Stine who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was also in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was taken into custody and lodged at the Columbia County Jail.
At about 10 p.m., the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle eastbound on Hwy 30 near MP 18.5 for a traffic violation. Probable cause was developed to search the vehicle for controlled substances. Methamphetamine was located and the driver’s parole officer was contacted. The parole officer placed a detention warrant on her. The driver, Staci Lynne Turner, was also arrested for PCS-Methamphetamine. The driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
Oct. 2
At 1:38 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 30 and West Lane Rd. Unit #1 (White Honda) was eastbound on Highway 30 at the West Lane intersection, in the dedicated left turn lane to turn onto West Lane. Unit #1 turned left in front of Unit #2 (Red Toyota) who was westbound on Highway 30 in the slow lane. Unit #2 struck Unit #1 at an angle, went off the highway and crashed into a railroad electrical box. Driver of Unit #1, Nancy Lee White, was cited for failing to yield right of way. Both vehicles were towed by Drakes Towing.
At 2:33 p.m. OSP Troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle unknown injury crash on HWY 30 near MP 69. Troopers arrived on scene and conducted a crash investigation. The driver, Bianca Marie Cordero, admitted to falling asleep and her decision to drive tired was dangerous. The driver was subsequently cited and released for Reckless Driving. The vehicle was towed by Drakes Towing due to damage.
At 4 p.m. On the above date and time the Oregon State Police responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 30 WB near milepost 26. An off duty police officer reported a silver Mazda had cut their vehicle off and ran over a piece of lumber on the highway. This subsequently made the lumber airborne and struck the complainants vehicle, causing damage. The silver Mazda and driver were located the following day and interviewed. The driver, Shaughn Michael May of St. Helens, was cited for unsafe passing on the left. Both drivers agreed to handle the damage civilly.
At 4:37 p.m. OSP Troopers were advised of a motor vehicle crash near milepost 41 on HWY 30. A vehicle was stopped and waiting to turn onto Neer City Road when it was rear ended by another Westbound vehicle. The driver of the stopped vehicle had complaints of pain and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Oct. 1
Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 30 near milepost 57. Unit #1 (white Ford) was eastbound and attempted to pass Unit #2 (gray Nissan in a no passing zone. Unit #1 sideswiped Unit #2, lost control and crashed down the eastbound embankment. A Clatskanie PUD line was damaged during the crash. Driver of Unit #1 was sent to the hospital. Driver of Unit #2 was cited and released on an unrelated charge. Unit #1 was towed by Grumpys Towing.
Rainier Police
Oct. 1
A resident was warned about lighting off fireworks in a residential neighborhood.
A dog owner was advised of the city ordinance related to barking dogs.
Oct 3
An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 near Rockcrest Street. One person went to the hospital with minor injuries and no citations were issued.
An officer assisted a motorist who was locked out of their vehicle.
A caller reported an ongoing issue with barking dogs. An officer responded to the area where all was quiet.
An out of control and reportedly drunk relative was no longer welcome and trespassed per the homeowner’s request.
A political campaign sign was taken from a residence.
Oct. 4
A wallet was turned in as found property.
An officer was called to a neighborhood disturbance where items were reportedly being thrown against a wall. Peace was restored.
Oct. 5
A homeowner reported that someone had stolen and damaged some of their marijuana plants.
Oct. 6
A break in was reported at a local church. At the time of the report, nothing appeared to be missing, but there was substantial damage to a window.
A driver who admitted to ‘nodding off’ while driving, started to veer off the road, over-corrected the vehicle and crashed into some bushes. The driver was transported with minor injuries.
An officer went to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 30 near West 6th Street. Both drivers stated a pedestrian darted out on to the highway causing the first vehicle to stop abruptly. The second vehicle was unable to stop as quickly and rear-ended the semi. The pedestrian did not remain on scene and was not identified.
Oct. 7
An officer responded to a three-vehicle accident on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. One driver sustained minor injuries. One driver was cited for driving uninsured and another for reckless driving.
Officers responded to a complaint of several people skateboarding in front of the post office, blocking traffic. No one was found to be in the area.
Oct. 8
A catalytic converter was reported as being cut out of a parked vehicle.
Oct. 9
An officer responded to a business alarm. The building was found to be secure.
Oct. 10
An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Lewis and Clark Bridge. Officers went to check on the welfare of the man, later identified as Jack Hoggatt, 61, transient, and discovered that he had two outstanding warrants. He was lodged at the jail.
Oct. 20
A citizen turned in some abandoned property that appeared to have been left at a homeless camp.
Oct. 21
An officer responded to an audible business alarm. An employee had forgotten the password.
A reportedly suspicious man was given a warning about using the park bathrooms after hours.
A concerned citizen reported a vehicle that was partially parked in a crosswalk creating a hazard. The owner of the truck was contacted and agreed to move it.
Oct. 22
A welfare check was requested on a woman who appeared to be sleeping in her vehicle. The reporting party was concerned as the woman had not moved. She was found to be okay.
A building was found to be secure when an officer responded to an alarm.
Oct. 23
An officer responded to a financial institute that had a silent alarm. The alarm was accidentally set off.
Oct. 24
A caller reported suspicious activity. They observed a woman take things out of a vehicle, then leave, leaving the car doors open. The woman was contacted, and it was determined she was the owner of the vehicle.
A caller reported seeing a man on a bicycle carrying catalytic converters. Area patrols were unable to locate the individual.
Oct. 25
A motorist reported a road struck deer in the west bound lane of the highway near the overpass. The deer was removed from the road.
Oct. 27
Officers responded to a false alarm at a business.
Oct. 28
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence. It was determined no crime had been committed and peace was restored.
Oct. 29
A female juvenile was reported as a runaway.
St. Helens Police and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office logs were not available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.