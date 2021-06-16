The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Scappoose Police
June 9
Following the report of a traffic complaint, a 47-year-old male, from St. Helens, was taken into custody for DUII. It was reported that the driver almost hit a guard rail and was swerving between the lines of the road while driving on Highway 30. Police conducted the traffic stop near Crown Zellerbach Road and from their investigation it was determined that the individual was driving while intoxicated. The man was transported to jail where he was booked and released.
June 10
Police responded to the report of a criminal mischief in progress in the 52000 block of SW 1st St. It was reported that a subject had broken the window of a vehicle and taken items from the inside. Following the investigation, a 37-year old male, from St. Helens, was cited and released for Criminal Mischief II and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle. He was transported to his residence in St. Helens.
Police were dispatched to the report of a theft at Fred Meyer. It was reported that the suspect was in custody of the loss prevention employees and was cooperating. Following the investigation, a 47-year old female, from Scappoose, was cited and released for Theft II.
June 12
Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. The victim reported that the vehicle that they were driving had been stolen when they had run into the store. Police talked to the owner of the vehicle and had it entered as stolen. The vehicle was later located on SW Old Portland Road near SW Dutch Canyon Road. The owner of the vehicle was notified and the vehicle was turned over to them. This case is pending suspect information and identification from the security camera at the location.
June 13
Police responded to the report of a hazard located in the 56000 block of Columbia River Highway. It was reported that a female was walking in the slow lane of travel near the location. Our officer, knowing there was no other law enforcement officers in the area, headed that way to help. The female was given a ride to her home in Scappoose. Before she was dropped off, it was determined that she had a felony warrant out of Columbia County Circuit Court for UUMV. The female was then taken into custody and transported to the jail without further incident.
Oregon State Police
June 11
At about 2:26 p.m. OSP received a report of a deer that was shot at a private residence. The reporting person stated that the neighbor had shot the deer while it was on their property. Troopers responded and located blood in the area that was consistent with the RP’s report. The neighbor was interviewed, he stated that he used an unloaded pellet gun to scare the deer, but denied shooting the deer. Troopers conducted a more thorough search of the property and located a deceased doe blacktail deer. Additional evidence was recovered that further linked the neighbor to the Unlawful Take.
June 14
At 11:54 a.m. OSP received a report from a railroad worker in the Clatskanie area who located an injured juvenile bald eagle near the tracks. The railroad worker was able to get the eagle into his truck and met the trooper. The eagle appeared to have an injured wing and was transported to The Audubon Society in Portland for examination.
June 11
At about 11 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to Sauvie Island for multiple people fishing on NW Sauvie Island Road near mile post 8.5. Troopers conducted an investigation and all five individuals were interviewed and information was obtained for later follow-up by fish and wildlife troopers.
June 12
At approximately 8:50 a.m. the Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 41. Unit #1, a red GMC Sonoma, was headed eastbound crashed into the embankment on the eastbound shoulder. No property damage reported. Rainier Fire Department responded. Vehicle was towed by Drakes Towing. Driver has not been identified
Rainier Police
May 29
A vehicle struck and knocked down a crosswalk sign. The suspect driver fled the area.
A citizen reported that the tires on their vehicle were slashed.
Officers responded to a family disturbance. Peace was restored.
May 31
Some sweet tooth bandits broke into The Snack Shack at the Little League Field. Damages to the building outweighed the stolen loot.
Trespassers were reportedly entering a church.
An officer responded to a disturbance involving spouses. The couple agreed to separate for the night and peace was restored.
June 1
An officer responded to a moped vs. pickup crash on Highway 30 near West 5th Street. The moped operator was transported with non-life- threatening injuries. No citations were issued.
June 2
Several items were taken from a vehicle parked at the marina.
A marijuana smoking device was turned in as found property.
June 5
A distraught and distracted driver admitted to glancing at their cell phone following an argument. The vehicle they were operating drifted off the roadway striking a light pole. The light pole fell causing damage to a parked truck. The driver was cited for careless driving.
A 46-year-old male from of Kelso was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
June 6
A 35-year-old male transient was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
An officer responded to a neighborhood disturbance involving several parties. The persons were separated and peace was restored.
Two cells phones were turned in as found property. Please call to identify: 503-556-3644.
June 7
A juvenile was reported as missing. The teen was located and returned to their guardian.
Columbia County Sheriff
The St. Helens Police reports were not immediately available.
