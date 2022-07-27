The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
• Police took an informational report about a domestic violence situation in the 100m block of S 7th Street.
• Police arrested a 34-year-old male on CUI-Drugs in the 2000 block of Gable Road.
• Police assisted another agency at the 900 block of Port Avenue.
• A 44-year-old male was arrested by police on a Fugitive Warrant in the 200 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police investigated an Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence case at the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
• Police arrest a male subject on Menacing in the 400 block of 16th Street.
• Police arrested a 66-year-old female on DUI-Alcohol in the 400 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 59-year-old male in the 2000 block of Columbia Boulevard for initiation of a false report.
• Police took a report on Simple Assault at the 500 block of N 10th Street.
• Police arrested a 27-year-old individual on DUI-Intoxicants at the 2000 block of Gable Road.
• Police took an informational report of a Domestic Disturbance within the St. Helens area.
• Police arrested a 36-year-old female on DUI-Intoxicants at the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 40-year-old male on a Fugitive Warrant near Old Portland Road and Kaster Road.
• Police arrested a 20-year-old male on a Fugitive Warrant near Matzen Street and Sykes Road.
• Police arrested a 26-year-old subject on DUI-Intoxicants, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Violation of Speed Limit at the 900 block of Columbia Boulevard.
• Police responded to a Theft of a Vehicle report at the 400 block of S 18th Street.
• Police arrested a 21-year-old subject on a Fugitive Warrant near Columbia River and Marshall Street.
• Police arrested a 37-year-old male for Driving While Suspended at the 1000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
• Police assisted another agency at 901 Port Avenue.
• Police arrested a 37-year-old male on DUI-Drugs near Old Portland Road and S 15th Street.
• Police took a report on an Unlawful Entry and Theft from Vehicle report at the 100 block of N River Street.
• Police arrested a 27-year-old male on a Probation Warrant at 901 Port Avenue.
• Police arrested a 51-year-old female on DUI-Alcohol near Columbia Boulevard and S Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 27-year-old female on a Restraining Order Violation and Driving While Suspended in the 2000 block of Gable Road.
• Police arrested a 48-year-old female on DUI-Alcohol at the 2000 block of Gable Road.
• Police arrested a 55-year-old male for Driving While Suspended in the 500 block of S Columbia River Highway.
• Police took a report of Theft of a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 100 block of N Vernonia Road.
• Police arrested a 38-year-old male on DUI-Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving, Unlawful Possession of Drugs Schedule II, Unlawful Manufacturing/Delivery of Drugs Schedule II at the 400 block of S Columbia River Highway.
• Police responded to a Hit and Run near 8th Street and Columbia Boulevard.
• Police arrested a 50-year-old female on a Fugitive Warrant near Columbia River Highway and Sykes Road.
