A 29-year-old faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, following a two-state law enforcement chase from southwest Washington into Oregon, and ending in Knappa.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reports that the incident began at approximately At about 1:45 p.m. Sunday of June 26, as CCSO Sgt. Rob Stumph was traveling on Maple St in Kelso, Washington when he spotted 29-year-old Dakota Carras sitting in a vehicle. Carras had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Stumph activated his emergency lights and gave Carras commands to exit the vehicle. A female standing near the car also told Carras to get out of the vehicle several times. She told Stumph that her children were inside the car. Carras then fled in the vehicle. The female subject stated that she was dating Carras, but he was not the children’s father and he did not have permission to take her children. The female subject was also the owner of the vehicle.
Stumph relayed this information to responding units and learned via radio that Clark County Sheriff’s Office held probable cause to arrest Carras for robbery and another kidnapping unrelated to the current incident. Deputies said Carras drove recklessly through the Lexington and Columbia Heights areas at speeds up to 90 miles per hour before he crossed the Rainier Bridge into Oregon.
Washington and Oregon law enforcement officers pursued Carras until he was taken into custody near Knappa. The children, a 5-year-old and a 22-month-old, were returned to their mother unharmed. Carras was booked into Columbia County Jail on his outstanding warrants.
Carras faces multiple charges, including two counts each of kidnapping and reckless endangerment and attempt to elude a law enforcement officer.
St Helens police chase
Details are emerging about a short chase by law enforcement agents in St. Helens that included the US Marshal's Service.
The incident happened Wednesday morning, June 22, at Highway 30 and Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Witnesses stated police and sheriff’s deputies and a K9 were involved in the chase and the apprehension of a suspect.
“The Wednesday operation was a US Marshals operation to take a wanted fugitive into custody,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “We did assist in taking him into custody.”
Specific details about the person and what the fugitive was wanted for had not been released as of press time.
