As Columbia County's new K9 Bravo begins specialized training for the job, County Sheriff Brian Pixley has announced the retirement of K9 Lars from the law enforcement agency.
Lars is an 8.5-year-old Belgian Malinois who has served the community for more than seven years and contributed in the apprehension of hundreds of suspects and drug finds, according to Pixley. Lars has retired due to a medical condition and his last day of service was July 1.
Lars has been adopted by a local family and will be spending his retirement in the community that he knows and loves.
Even though Lars has retired, Deputy Benjamin Krueger will continue as the department's K9 handler. Krueger has already started training with his new K9 partner, Bravo. See The Chronicle's original story attached.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office's (CCSO) newest member is K9 Bravo.
Krueger and Bravo will attend six weeks of training before being certified through the Oregon Police Canine Association. After completing his training, Bravo will work with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Enforcement Division. His duties will include suspect apprehension, tracking, and article and building searches.
Bravo, a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd, was born in Romania in December 2020 and did his police K9 training in the Netherlands. Bravo's basic training consisted of police apprehension, tracking, and obedience. He was procured for Columbia County by Adlerhorst Kennels in Southern California. CCSO purchased Bravo using generous donations from community members and local businesses.
Krueger began his law enforcement career in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was hired as a police officer and served on the SWAT team, as a field training officer, as a police reserve coordinator, and as a member of the honor guard with the Klamath Falls Police Department. Krueger joined the Columbia County Sheriff's Office as an enforcement deputy in July of 2021.
