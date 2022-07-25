Demonstration

K9 Bravo and Sheriff Brian Pixley give a demonstration during the Columbia County Fair.

As Columbia County's new K9 Bravo begins specialized training for the job, County Sheriff Brian Pixley has announced the retirement of K9 Lars from the law enforcement agency.

Lars is an 8.5-year-old Belgian Malinois who has served the community for more than seven years and contributed in the apprehension of hundreds of suspects and drug finds, according to Pixley. Lars has retired due to a medical condition and his last day of service was July 1.

Lars has been adopted by a local family and will be spending his retirement in the community that he knows and loves.

