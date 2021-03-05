Highway 30 at St. Helens was briefly closed on Thursday after police received multiple calls about a man walking down the middle of the highway allegedly carrying two large knives.
At approximately 7:02 a.m. Thursday, March 4, St. Helens Police officers were dispatched to Highway 30 near Gable Road following the calls and contacted the subject, identified as 43-year-old Adam Gibson of Hillsboro. Officers safely took Gibson into custody with the assistance of Columbia City Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from St. Helens Police.
Highway 30 was briefly shut down in both directions while Gibson was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries to Gibson or any officers on scene.
During a search of Gibson, police said they recovered approximately 57 grams of methamphetamine, two knives, and a large amount of U.S. currency.
Gibson was lodged at the Columbia County Jail on multiple charges of Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be forthcoming, according to the release.
