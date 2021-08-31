A St. Helens business operator and supporters of the Clatskanie Little League are hoping for public help in identifying suspects in two separate alleged crimes.
A Facebook post outlines the incident at the Big River Taproom, where someone allegedly cut the decorative string of lights on the restaurant’s newly installed front street deck at 313 Strand Street in the Riverfront District of St. Helens.
“I had bigger hopes for our community here in St. Helens not to expect the same behavior that is commonplace in the crime infested neighborhoods of Portland,” the Facebook post reads. “I closed my restaurant in Portland a decade ago when the crime and filth became too much to deal with.”
The Facebook post states that video footage of the area during the time of the incident is being reviewed by authorities.
“Hoping it clearly reveals the perpetrator(s) and if we can make a positive ID, they will be dealt with to the full extent of the law,” the Facebook post reads.
Little League Baseball team
Another Facebook post tells of an alleged crime that is affecting the Clatskanie Little League team and the team’s supporters.
The information about the incident appeared on Facebook Friday night, Aug. 27, stating that the little league storage shed above the snack shack at Jones Field was broken into.
“We were robbed, again,” the post reads. “This time instead of stealing our hot dog machine, breaking our microwave, stealing our sound system they decided to take all of the gear that our baseball players use. Whoever you are, congratulations you just stole from the kids of our community. This is beyond frustrating on so many levels.”
The Facebook post appeals to Clatskanie residents to help by becoming members of the Clatskanie Little League Board of Directors. Currently the board needs a president, secretary, and a snack shack coordinator.
“If we don’t get volunteers to fill these positions by November, we will not be able to have a season,” the Facebook post reads. “This isn’t a scare tactic, it’s just a fact. Our kids deserve baseball. They deserve people stepping up and helping them enjoy a pasttime many of us enjoyed during our childhood.”
A meeting of the current Clatskanie Little League Board members is schedule for 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Clatskanie City Hall, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie. Interested members of the public and those wishing to serve on the board are invited to attend.
