The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
March 12
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of 13th Street.
March 13
Officers arrested a 21-year-old subject in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway for violation of a release agreement.
March 15
Police arrested a 33-year-old male in the 200 block of N Vernonia for offensive harassment-physical contact and disorderly conduct II.
March 16
Police responded to a drug call at the 100 block of 18th Street.
March 17
Offices arrested a 37-year-old female in the 5000 block of Columbia River Highway for DUII-intoxicants.
Police arrested a 26-year-old male near Oregon Street and West Street on attempting to elude while driving a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
March 18
A 21-year-old female was arrested by police on DUII-intoxicants near 14th Street and Old Portland Road.
Police arrested a 36-year-old male in the 500 block of Columbia River Highway on a fugitive warrant.
March 20
Police responded to a death investigation at the 2000 block of Gable Road.
Police arrested a 57-year-old subject in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway for a fugitive warrant.
March 21
Police responded to a death investigation in the 700 block of Cedaroak Street.
March 24
Police investigated a possible sex abuse at the 400 block of St. Helens Street.
Police responded to assist other rendered-government agency at the 30000 block of Pittsburg Road.
Officers arrested a 40-year-old subject in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road for a fugitive warrant.
March 25
Police arrested a 38-year-old female near Edies Way and Cherrywood Drive for failure to perform the duties of a driver-property, reckless driving, and DUII-intoxicants.
