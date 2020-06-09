In Oregon and across the nation, marches and rallies continue in support of George Floyd, the black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody.
Protests and rallies in Portland and Eugene are into their second week. Many of the protesters have joined the national call demanding police reform and an end to racial injustice.
A Black Lives Matter march and rally in St. Helens on June 3, drew approximately 700 people. A smaller, silent demonstration was held in Scappoose June 5. See the stories attached.
City officials said that St. Helens march and rally and the Scappoose demonstration overall were peaceful and unlike the rallies that began last week in Portland that resulted in businesses being vandalized and looted. More than 200 people have been arrested since the large protests started in Portland.
St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway took time to offer The Chronicle his insight and perspective of the local protest march and rally, the unrest across America and what should happen next.
The Chronicle: How have citizens deaths connected to police activities, the resulting local, state and national protests and public calls for accountability impacted policies and procedures within the St. Helens Police Department? Specifically, what has occurred, why and what's next with those polices?
Greenway: We work for the citizens of this community and their concerns are our concerns. Both locally, state-wide, and on the national level, citizens have expressed their concerns about racism and police policies. This week, our department is reviewing our use of force policy, de-escalation policy and training, and cultural awareness training to make any necessary changes and implement robust training for our officers.
The Chronicle: During the St. Helens Black Lives Matter march and rally we observed some community members expressing appreciation for the St. Helens
Police who were on duty along the march route and at the rally, which could indicate your officers have built trusting community relations. How do you and your officers build that trust and how does that effectively help the officers during any public contact?
Greenway: Community trust starts in our daily interactions with the community. When our officers interact with someone in the community, we expect them to show respect to each individual regardless of that person’s race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or national origin. We ask our officers to be visible in the community so that our citizens are able to interact with officers in a relaxed setting. We host community events where the public has the opportunity to speak with our officers one-on-one in a low-stress environment.
By being active in the community and making our officers available to have meaningful conversations with the people whom we serve, we build trust with our community that serves us well when we have to respond to calls for service.
The Chronicle: Some business operators in St. Helens boarded up windows in anticipation of violence and damage during the local protest. Why didn't we see major looting and vandalism associated with the St. Helens march and rally similar to what happened in Portland?
Greenway: Our police department was proactive in meeting with the event organizers as soon as we found out about the protest in order to understand their expectations for the event and create an open dialogue as plans changed. This created a successful event in which we were able to ensure the safety of those participating and of the community.
The Chronicle: From your perspective, as St. Helens Police Chief, what needs to occur locally, statewide and across the nation to move our communities forward in finding solutions to racism and any necessary police reform?
Greenway: I think the message from across the nation has been loud and clear: citizens want police reform.
It is now time for lawmakers and police to sit down and create reforms that will better serve our citizens. Police are trained to follow rules and policy. By enacting new laws, policymakers are ensuring that police follow these needed reforms. For smaller police agencies, it is also critical that funding be made available to ensure that necessary training for officers, such as de-escalation techniques and cultural awareness, can regularly take place.
