The St. Helens Police Department continues to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve the community during the current COVID-19 pandemic, but new measures are in place due to the coronavirus.
"Like all citizens, we must take the necessary precautions to keep our officers and their families safe so that our officers can continue to be available in an emergency situation," according to a release from the City of St. Helens.
Because the St. Helens Police Department is a small agency with a limited number of sworn officers, officials said police officers have been instructed to limit their in-person response to all non-emergency calls for service to ensure that police can provide protection for emergency situations.
City officials are encouraging officers and citizens to handle non-emergency calls over the telephone to limit the potential exposure to the coronavirus and keep everyone safe. Officers will continue to respond to all emergency calls in-person. Certain calls for service will also require that officers continue to respond in-person.
In an effort to limit the spread and exposure of COVID-19 in St. Helens, the police station lobby is currently closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic. This closure will be evaluated on a regular basis. The lobby will be reopened once it is deemed safe to do so again.
In addition to limiting contact with citizens during non-emergency calls, St. Helens officers will:
- Practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of distance between officers and citizens when in contact with anyone.
- Disinfect equipment and work areas on a routine basis.
- Practice proper hand washing hygiene.
- Wear personal protective equipment when interacting with people exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
- Limit the number of officers encountering citizens when it is feasible and safe to do so.
- Wear personal protective equipment when assisting EMS with any medical call.
St. Helens Police Department protective equipment consists of:
- N95 masks (single use)
- Safety glasses
- Nitrile gloves
The St. Helens Police Department has been in contact with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and both agencies continue to support each other with law enforcement duties as needed.
If there is a life safety emergency, or crime in progress, people should continue to call 9-1-1. The community can continue to make non-emergency reports through dispatch at 503-397-1521.
Sheriff's Collaboration
The following is a release from the Oregon State Sheriff's Association.
Since the onset COVID-19 in Oregon, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been coordinating an effort with our Oregon Sheriffs to share suggested practices and precautionary measures that protect the health and safety of our community members and the individuals entrusted to the care of our jails.
OSSA has held conference calls with Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Command level leaders within Sheriff’s Offices. During these conference calls Sheriffs and Command level leaders have discussed a wide variety of measures to protect persons in our community, individuals in our custody and our staff.
We can assure you that your Oregon Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Commanders are doing their absolute best to implement appropriate protocols to address the threat of COVID-19. We are working with our local law enforcement partners, the courts, district attorney’s offices and public defenders to implement changes to the entire criminal justice system which will help us manage this crisis.
We are also communicating with our county health departments, the Governor’s office, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Corrections and emergency management agencies to ensure that we have the most current information and are implementing the latest recommended changes. These changes include a careful evaluation of who gets booked into our facilities to limit intakes, working to get low-risk offenders out of jail as soon as possible, a host of environmental precautions, what calls we respond to, practicing social distancing while being visible in the public, screening of staff and screening of individuals in our custody.
OSSA will continue to keep Sheriffs, Jail and Enforcement Commanders updated on any trends, recommended practices and information from our stakeholder organizations moving forward. We are also hosting a standing weekly conference calls for Sheriffs and Command level leadership to receive updates and share information until this health crisis subsides. We expect that information and recommendations to address this pandemic will continue to rapidly evolve, and are working diligently to remain updated and adapt.
Your Oregon Sheriffs are committed to making our communities around the state stronger and safer. With this goal in mind Sheriffs are working diligently to ensure their Offices and personnel will be here for our communities during these unprecedented times.
