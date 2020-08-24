Efforts to develop a new police station in St. Helens is now evolving into a larger project.
According to a release from the City of St. Helens, the project is now being described as a public service center.
"There is now an opportunity to realize community aspirations of improved safety and livability by bringing our station up to current standards, co-locating police and court functions, and incorporating community space in a new public service center," the city release reads.
City officials have been in the process of replacing the existing police station at 150 S. 13th Street, saying it is is too small and outdated.
"Our current police station was built in 1971, close to 50 years ago, and is 2,200 square feet," the release states. "The current facility does not have space for training, briefing or confidential interviews. The locker room and evidence storage spaces cannot accommodate current best practices in policing."
In February, city councilors selected the intersection at Kaster Road and Old Portland Road for the site for a new police station. Costs and designs have yet to be developed and finalized for a new police station.
The City of St. Helens release, issued late Monday, Aug. 24, said applications are being taken from interested persons in the community who would like to volunteer to serve on the new St. Helens Public Safety Facility Ad-Hoc Committee.
The committee will meet monthly or as needed. The work of the committee will focus on our growing community’s need for a modern public safety facility. A key responsibility will be to solicit and share feedback about current public safety services with the city council and the broader community.
The work of the committee will be closely tied to the city's strategic work plan, specifically Goal 3: A Livable and Safe Community.
"It is the desire of the city to recruit individuals who can commit the time and energy to assist in championing our public safety system and community livability, think critically about financing options for a public facility, represent the City of St. Helens, its police Department and municipal court in a positive and professional manner, and work as a team to accomplish complex tasks," the release states.
The committee was created by the city council, which will appoint the committee members. The committee is tasked with advising the city council in direction and finance pertaining to a new public service center to house the police department and municipal court.
Anyone interested in volunteering time to serve on the ad-hoc committee should download an application by going to www.sthelensoregon.gov/forms and return the completed form to City Hall, Attn: Kathy Payne, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens, OR 97051.
If you have any questions or would like an application mailed/emailed to you, contact Kathy Payne, City Recorder, kathy@ci.st-helens.or.us or call 503-366-8217.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Friday, September 11.
