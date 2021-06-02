In recent years, the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) has noticed a downward trend in their recruitment. Where the department used to receive 200 applications when a sworn officer position opened up, they now only receive 20, according to Lieutenant Joe Hogue of the SHPD.
This trend is concerning to Hogue, who cited growing "anti-police sentiments and police reform" as causes for the downward trend, though he did not expand on how the department is seeking to address anti-police sentiments or enact police reform within SHPD.
SHPD is the only police agency in the county that offers 24/7 coverage—a service that Hogue is driven to maintain.
“We’re not going to lower our standards," he said in a city council meeting on Wednesday. "We want to keep 24 hour coverage. The citizens need it. We need it."
In 2012, an independent assessment of SHPD revealed that the department needed 26 sworn officers, Hogue explained to the council. However, the department has 18 sworn officers currently. In 2023, the department expects six officers to retire.
Obstacles to recruitment are mostly limited to salary, Hogue told the council.
"We’re having a difficult time filling these positions," he said. "We’ve lost some very successful officers really because of low wages."
Larger agencies in Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Portland have attempted to recruit from within SHPD, Hogue said. While SHPD also enacts recruiting, Hogue said the department has little luck as most officers would take a pay cut to work for SHPD.
Hogue's proposed solution includes a salary raise adjusted over the next few years, in an effort to match or compete with comparable agencies like Beaverton, Hillsboro, and those in Portland.
The lowest pay raise proposed would make the starting monthly salary for sworn officers $7,100. Currently, the starting monthly salary is $5,943 and will be increasing to $6,121 on June 16.
Deputy Administrator Matt Brown told council that a pay increase to $7,100 would cost the city $240,000 each year, though the city can utilize federal funds they received during the pandemic.
“This obviously puts a burden on the general fund," Brown said, noting that the new public safety facility is already an expensive cost to the fund. “It would definitely tighten our belts.”
In previous years, the department tried incentivizing recruits by offering them $25,000 toward a mortgage on local homes, if they chose to purchase a home within St. Helens. However, the department didn't have much success with this plan, said Hogue, because most of the officers they were attempting to recruit were from metro areas where they already had homes or plans to commute.
Without the salary increase, Hogue said the department would not be able to maintain their 24/7 coverage.
Though some city councilors believed the salary needed to be increased above $7,100 and others voiced support for the proposed increase, all councilors seemed in agreement to pass the proposal, and City Administrator John Walsh agreed.
"It’s really just a matter of having a safe and healthy community,” he said.
The council will vote on the proposal Wednesday night at their regular work session at 7 p.m.
