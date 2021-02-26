The filing deadline for candidates running for local districts in Oregon for the May 18 election is March 18 and already there is interest for the Port of Columbia County Board.
Position 5, held by Chris Iverson, and Position 4, held by Robert Keyser, are opening. Lifelong Columbia County resident Brian Fawcett has filed to run for port board Position 5.
According to the Port of Columbia County’s website, there are five commissioners elected to four-year terms by the voters of the Port district. The board serves as the governing body for the Port of Columbia County.
Commissioners are responsible for setting port policy, overseeing the executive director, adopting the annual budget, approving all major expenditures, and developing and approving short and long-range plans for the port. Commissioners are accountable to the citizens within the port district.
Chris Iverson currently holds Position 5 on the port board.
Fawcett is a professional engineer and has worked at Clatskanie PUD since 2011, where he is currently the utility’s conservation and key accounts lead and works with industrial accounts and governmental entities on economic development, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle programs. In a release, Fawcett said he also serves on the Port of Columbia County Scappoose Bay Marine Park Advisory Committee, Rainier Chamber of Commerce Board, and Hope of Rainier Food Pantry Board.
“I have the experience in industrial infrastructure and economic development projects that makes me an ideal candidate for Port Commissioner,” Fawcett said. “My mission as port commissioner will be to help bring well-paying jobs to the county and promote port assets that provide recreational opportunities for our citizens and visitors. Local jobs afford our residents more time to be with their families, frequent local businesses, and become more involved in building a thriving community.”
Fawcett graduated from St. Helens High School and has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University. He currently lives in Prescott with his wife Meagan and his two step sons. Fawcett describes himself as an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and youth basketball coach.
The Chronicle has reached out to Chris Iverson to see if he will be running for reelection. We had not received a reply by this posting.
