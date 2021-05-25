Canby Mayor Stan Pulliam was scheduled to bring his statewide gubernatorial listening tour to St. Helens during an event at McCormick Park's Veterans Memorial Plaza Tuesday afternoon from 5 to 7 p.m.
In April, Pulliam announced he would explore the possibility of becoming a Republican candidate for governor of Oregon.
In a release about the tour, Pulliam said he wanted to talk to community leaders and the public around the state "about how to bring Oregon back to its rugged, pioneer glory of innovation, fortitude and freedom."
Pulliam most recently visited St. Helens last January during a rally at Plaza Square in which he criticized Gov. Kate Brown's pandemic-related restrictions, saying they were unfair to main street businesses in Columbia County and throughout the state.
Prior to his May 25 visit, The Chronicle had an opportunity to conduct a one-on-one interview with Pulliam.
During the conversation Pulliam said Oregon’s pandemic related lockdowns triggered his decision to possibly seek a run for governor.
"My family, myself, my wife stood at this pivotal cross section to see the real ramifications of these lockdowns over the last two years,” he said. "A lot of those main street business owners are folks that I grew up with. They’re former classmates of mine. When I saw how the lockdowns were hurting their employees, their businesses and their life savings and as a parent of two little girls in public school watching the shutdowns and lockdowns affect them, I had enough. It lit a fire beneath me and that’s why we are taking a serious look at running for governor."
Returning the power to the people
Pulliam also continued his criticism of Gov. Kate Brown's policies to lead the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It would be hard for anyone of any political party to say that Oregon is going in the right direction right now.” he said. “If you consider that our schools are ranked nearly last in every statistical category, nearly last for graduation rates in overall education, the mass homelessness throughout urban communities now spreading and are now into more rural communities, like Sandy where I live. You think about the riots on the nightly news and the boarded up store fronts throughout towns and the fact that we lost over 1,200 businesses across the state past year and we hear could lost a third of businesses over the next six months."
Pulliam said Oregon faces major issues that need to be tackled.
"We need to bring us together as a state," he said. "We need to bring rural, suburban and urban neighbors together across Oregon to develop a common vision and to empower local communities, our local school boards, and to really return the power to the people in communities like Sandy and in St. Helens, so that we can really forge our own destinies. When you put the power back to the people amazing things happen. That’s what will be in store for Oregon under our administration."
Who has the power now?
Pulliam said Oregon over the past two years has experienced basically tyrannical detects coming from the governor’s office with mass lockdowns that severely impact local businesses. He was also critical of how the state has forced children to learn from home and out of the classroom during the pandemic.
"Right now I see the power in the hands of some of the largest corporations in this country where you can jam pack in and support big box America many times for the last year and a half but you couldn’t sit down and support a local mom and pop main street small business," he said. "These people are able to send their children to private schools while working class people kids are stuck in virtual and hybrid learning. I have a hard time believing the power really is in the hands of the people. It is really centered in the hands of Portland politicians and government"
The Chronicle asked Pulliam how he would return the power to the people.
"The governor should not be the superintendent of public instruction," Pulliam said. "Right now we are top down in our leadership over our local schools. I know that the decisions are best made at the local level. I would look to stop making these decisions at the state and the legislature and stop placing mandates on our local schools. These decisions need to be made by local school boards with local parents."
Pulliam said he would also look to empower local mayors, county commissions and sheriff’s departments to make decisions.
According to Pulliam, the Oregon Legislature has passed bills allowing apartment complexes and mass housing in single family zoned communities.
"If that’s what the people in Portland want to do in their community, that's great for the people in Portland to decide, but it should be up to mayors and city councilors in communities like mind in Sandy and in St. Helens, to work with our neighbors to decide what goes in our communities, not some politicians in Portland," he said.
The Chronicle also asked if Pulliam does decide to be a candidate for governor, how much would he expect to pay for his campaign?
"I think in the primary election our budget would be between $1 million and $1.5 million thats how much we think it would take and that’s what we are striving for," he said. "In the General Election, if we look at this last time Knute Buehler versus Gov. Kate Brown it was the highest and most expensive race I think in our state’s history. I think it was around $17 million, so my guess is that we are going to have to be around that mark, around $17 to $20 million by the end of the day. It is just an outrageous sum of money to be able to serve your local communities."
To generate that much money for his campaign, Pulliam said he would seek donations from individuals, businesses and corporations.
"So far in this race we have gone over $150,000 mark in a little over a month since we declared our exploratory effort," he said. "We have over 500 individual donors all over the state and that is pretty unheard of this early on. It is going to take an effort of the people. It’s going to take a big effort but we believe we are up to the challenge.
Read more from our one-on-one interview with Stan Pulliam in the June 2 print edition of The Chronicle.
