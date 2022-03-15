The Scappoose School Board will not reprimand Superintendent Tim Porter for his letter that divided frustrated community members and the school district.
The school board’s decision follows the results of an investigation into a public complaint filed against Porter.
The complaint, by members of a group protesting health mandates, regards a letter the superintendent sent to parents Oct. 29, reporting students’ safety concerns during a rally at the intersection of Highway 30 and High School Way adjacent to Scappoose High School.
The letter, signed by rally participants and addressed to Scappoose School Board Chair Will Kessi, levies mischaracterization and defamation allegations against the superintendent for comments made in the letter.
“He disparaged a great number of parents and community members alleging; adults verbally assaulting children, and blocking the sidewalk and crosswalk access of students,” the letter reads.
The public complaint requested Porter retract his statements and issue a public apology to those involved in the rally.
“Tim Porter owes the community of Scappoose a written apology for his reprehensible comments and false allegations he made against parents and community members at the rally,” according to the letter. “He should not be making heinous accusations based on hearsay and/or lies.”
Investigation launched
The Chronicle submitted a public records request to obtain a copy of the original investigation report into the complaint against Superintendent Tim Porter.
The Scappoose School Board did not provide The Chronicle with a full, unredacted report, but the board did send the newspaper an abbreviated version “in lieu of providing the full report in response to a public records request.”
Clint Fella, lead investigator for Clint Fella Investigations, submitted his report to the school board Jan. 23 and an addendum to the report on Feb. 10 after gathering additional evidence at the school board’s request, according to the report’s executive summary.
The condensed report states that Fella contacted 46 individuals for interviews, including district administrators, staff, and the respondent in gathering his evidence.
See the condensed report attached.
Findings
Contained within the summarized report are eight allegations taken from the public complaint.
In his analysis, Fella found all of the allegations to be unfounded.
Fella’s report found Porter’s statements in the Oct. 29 letter were “generally supported by the evidence,” therefore protected by Oregon’s legal standard for defamation.
According to the definition of defamation in the state of Oregon, defamation consists of a false statement “that is libel (written) or slander (orally communicated).”
Fellas’ analysis of the evidence further illustrates that school administrators and board members reviewed his letter “extensively” before the letter was approved, indicating the decision was not Porters’ alone, disproving another allegation.
The school board unanimously voted March 1 to take no action against Porter.
“I am glad that the investigation has concluded and look forward to our continued work as a district to improve our students’ social, emotional, and educational outcomes,” Porter said.
