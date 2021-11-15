Even after heavy rains, the fire danger continued into the weekend in Columbia County.
Early Saturday morning, Nov.13, a Scappoose Fire crew responded to a tree limb that fell into a power line igniting a small fire on NW Old St. Helens Road.
Rising smoke from the blaze could be seen from adjacent Highway 30 south of Scappoose.
The fire crew closed off the roadway for public safety as it extinguished the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.