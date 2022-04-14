Over 22,000 Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers are injured annually in the United States.
According to a release from Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), a large portion of those injuries are the result of body motion and slips, trips and falls.
A significant number of those injuries occur during loading or unloading of a patient on a gurney.
In an effort to improve safety and efficiency, CRFR has purchased and received the first of four power load gurney devices for the fire district's emergency medical fleet.
"These devices are the latest technology utilized by the district to improve service for CRFR emergency responders and citizens in our communities," the CRFR release states. "The power load gurney device enhances reliability and decreases the risk of injury to our fire and EMS personnel by aiding in loading and unloading of patients into a ambulance."
The addition of these devices will reduce injuries and provide a safe, effective means of moving patient for transport to area hospitals," according to CRFR release.
The devices allow the gurneys to load and unload patience with minimal effort and reduces back and extremity injuries to emergency staff that often occurs during this process.
The power load device is attached to the gurney and retracts it into the ambulance for transport. Once the ambulance arrives at the hospital it will then extend the gurney with the patient out of the ambulance for removal. The weight of the gurney, equipment, and patient is mechanically moved into or out of the ambulance. This reduces the need for additional personnel, limits back injuries or arm/leg injuries, and offers safety to the patient.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue purchased the units for deployment in 2022. All future ambulance purchases will include the power load device.
CRFR purchased the four power load devices, installation, and required upgraded gurney at a total cost of $251,598. They were purchased from Styker.
