We have the following reminder to local businesses from the Columbia County Economic Team (CCET) concerning the pop-up Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) project at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Free disposable masks plus at-cost washable, re-usable (up to 70 times) masks, sanitizer, gloves and gowns.
CCET has purchased PPE in bulk to make it affordable and available for small businesses to order and pick up at the PPE Pop-Up store on Fridays at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. The program is a collaborative project between the Columbia County Board of Commissioners and Columbia County Economic Team (CCET).
Your PPE orders will be available for pick-up at the Columbia County Fairgrounds each Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Access to the fairgrounds and the Pop-Up is through Gate 2, 58892 Saulser Road, St. Helens.
Purchasers must wear masks and adhere to public health guidelines that have been put in place, including registering all parties for potential future contact tracing.
Product selection and order forms can be downloaded from CCET’s small business website beginning Wednesday, June 17th. Order forms submitted by email will be prepared and ready for pick-up during on Friday.
PPE may be purchased without pre-ordering, but purchasers should expect longer wait-times.
