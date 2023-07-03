Early findings of the board-directed forensic audit into Columbia River Fire and Rescue’s (CRFR) finances indicate widespread mismanagement of district funds.
Accounting firm Merina+Company (MCO) conducted the audit, and at a special CRFR board meeting on June 30, MCO Partner Robert Moody detailed the early findings of the audit that was ordered on April 28.
Prior to ordering the audit on April 28, in a regular board meeting on April 11, Medina stated that he had presented documents to Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier that showed financial irregularities on the part of current and past employees and their family members before his arrival. Medina announced that Auxier and Oregon State Police would investigate these irregularities.
According to Moody, financial irregularities stem from multiple past employees being improperly classified for purposes of employer retirement contributions to PERS, $1 million of under-reported salaries and wages to the workers’ compensation provider, and irreconcilable credit card charges on district accounts.
Moody opened his report to the board, saying he has 35 years of governmental accounting, auditing, and reporting experience, but this case is unique.
“I will admit that outside of a couple of other fraud cases that I’ve worked, I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Moody said. “Internal controls over financial reporting and accounting at the district, it would be an understatement to say they just weren’t good.”
Credit card findings
The audit was conducted using records provided by the district, but Moody noted that there were instances of missing or unavailable records that could be indications of fraud.
“The lack of complete, accurate, and retrievable financial records is often an indication of either incompetence on the part of finanical personnel or an indication of a complex scheme of obfuscation to mask misappropriation,” the audit states.
One area where documentation was lacking was reporting expenses paid for with district credit cards. Upon Medina’s arrival at CRFR, the audit stated that he began reviewing and restricting the use of district cards.
Upon the arrival of his new Chief Director of Finance, Jimmy Sanchez, all credit cards for the district were recalled, except for one in Medina’s name.
Prior to Medina’s arrival, the district established credit card accounts with U.S. Bank in 2016. Some of the charges that the audit highlighted as being examples of potential misuse were:
• Charges at hair salons
• Air, lodging, and meal travel costs for which no documentation was provided
• Excessive charges to Amazon and grocery stores for which no documentation was provided
According to the audit, credit card charges were set up to be automatically withdrawn from the district’s checking account, bypassing board approval.
Individuals who had district-issued cards were Monica Cade, Richard Fletcher, Jennifer Motherway, Marit Nelson, Eric Smythe, Jay Tappan, Ian O’Connor, David Coombs, Jeremy Lehner, Erick Holsey, and Medina.
Between 2016 and 2022, the referenced accounts made purchases amounting to $709,728, an average of $118,288 per year across all cardholders, according to the audit.
Former CRFR Finance Director Marit Nelson and former Fire Chief Ian O’Connor incurred charges of $204,080 and $209,784, respectively, nearly 30% of total credit card charges for that period.
The report found that former employees Motherway and Nelson incurred travel expenses of $2,174.52 and $4,599.02, where no supporting documentation was provided. These travel expenses included multiple one-night stays in Las Vegas.
For the same period from 2016 through 2022, MCO identified $35,574 in meal expenditures. MCO found that $19,688 of these expenditures could be attributed to the account of Cade and Motherway. The audit said the purchases from these two accounts “appear excessive.”
The report also stated that there was a downward trend in spending on the accounts of Motherway, Nelson, and O’Connor on the arrival of Chiefs Medina and Sanchez.
It should be noted that a civil lawsuit was filed against the CRFR and Chief Medina on April 7 by former employees Anika Todd and Jennifer Motherway, alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment. A third employee, Monica Cade, joined the lawsuit on the same day as the CRFR emergency board meeting.
PERS and workers comp
The audit also found that several employees, including Motherway, Cade, Nelson, Susan Cerelli, and Misty Holsey, among others, were misclassified for their PERS rates and benefits, and the district applied incorrect rates higher than they should have or allowed benefits that were inappropriate, resulting in over-contribution by the district.
As a result, from January 2019 to June 2021, the district over-contributed $52,175 for those five employees. These administrative positions were granted benefits and rates equal to those of active firefighters due to the misclassification.
Motherway has withdrawn all funds from her PERS account, and Nelson attempted to do the same but was refused by Chief Sanchez because of the financial review.
The employer decides the classification under PERS; only someone in the district can change this classification. It is unclear at this time who misclassified the employees, but the audit noted that Motherway’s withdrawal and Nelson’s attempt to withdraw are “suspicious” and could indicate awareness that PERS and the district may try and reclaim the lost funds.
The audit also found that CRFR under-reported salaries and wages to the workers’ compensation provider SAIF of approximately $1 million. Under-reporting workers’ comp is often done to obtain a lower premium.
“My guess is there will be further conversations about that going forward with SAIF,” Moody said. “They will probably want their money at some point.”
Moody said they could only examine the period for the fiscal year of 2020-21 due to a lack of records. The report also stated that they could not conclude definitively based on the limited information.
Additionally, the audit stated that insurance 1099 Forms do not match the receipts from the district. Most amounts indicated in the cash receipts report were less than the amounts shown on the 1099s.
“The variances noted combined with a lack of effective internal controls over cash receipts and financial information, in general, provide an opportunity for misappropriation of funds through simple theft,” the audit says.
Board reaction
This special meeting was the last for CRFR board members Hans Feige, Kate McLane, and Mark Kreutzer. New board members Fletcher, Ryan Welby, and Austin Zimbrick will be sworn in on July 11.
Upon hearing the findings of the report, Feige had mixed emotions.
“There’s a lot of other people now that see the same stuff we saw, and believe and agree with us, and believe that, like us, this should be pursued, and these people should be held accountable,” Feige said. “On one hand, it’s relief, because we’ve spent a lot of time and effort, and there’s a lot there, and we had to take a lot of grief from a lot of people.”
“The people in the report, are the same ones that were yelling, and I can’t be the only one to see that and wonder what’s going on here,” Feige continued. “It’s also incredibly disappointing because I would prefer that this organization be run well.”
Feige said that these financial misdoings were done intentionally so that people could “live a lavish lifestyle.” Feige said that while this process will take time, he hopes that the new board will allow the audit to go uninhibited. Throughout the meeting, Moody maintained that they could not conclude that fraud had definitively occurred, and there were still more boxes of financial records to review.
