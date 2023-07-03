CRFR Audit

CRFR board members and command staff hearing the results of the financial audit at a special meeting on June 30.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

Early findings of the board-directed forensic audit into Columbia River Fire and Rescue’s (CRFR) finances indicate widespread mismanagement of district funds.

Accounting firm Merina+Company (MCO) conducted the audit, and at a special CRFR board meeting on June 30, MCO Partner Robert Moody detailed the early findings of the audit that was ordered on April 28.

Prior to ordering the audit on April 28, in a regular board meeting on April 11, Medina stated that he had presented documents to Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier that showed financial irregularities on the part of current and past employees and their family members before his arrival. Medina announced that Auxier and Oregon State Police would investigate these irregularities.

